When it looked like the New Jersey Devils‘ defensive depth was no longer getting tested, yet another setback emerged.

On Thursday, NHL.com, via NHL Public Relations, announced:

“Brenden Dillon has been suspended for four games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk during NHL Game No. 393 in Columbus on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.”

That is a blow to New Jersey’s defensive depth, which has rarely been at full capacity in November. Brett Pesce missed time with an illness, Johnathan Kovacevic is out with an ankle injury and won’t be back soon, and Seamus Casey remains out with a knee injury — though he is practicing with the team again.

Now, Dillon’s gone for four games. NewJerseyDevils.com wrote, “…expect Vlad Kolyachonok to enter the lineup against the Flames. Kolyachonok has appeared in one game for the Devils this season and scored a goal.”

Interestingly, the first game of Dillon’s suspension will come against the Calgary Flames.

Devils Face Former Highly-Touted Prospect Amidst Dillon Suspension

Friday’s matinee will see Simon Nemec return to Prudential Center. The former second-overall pick was part of a June 23rd trade that sent a conditional 2027 and conditional 2028 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and Etienne Morin to Newark for Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov.

Nemec showed promise during his final season in New Jersey, posting 26 points and 11 goals in 68 games. Nemec also clocked in 19:40 of average total ice time and blocked 104 shots.

While he is part of a Flames team that has struggled to produce, Nemec has answered the call. He currently leads all Calgary defensemen in points, with 12 in 26 games. His 21:08 of average total ice time paces all active Flames defensemen. He trails only Kevin Bahl (21:56), who is out for the year with a lower-body injury.

Nemec is part of a young defensive rotation in Alberta. Besides Bahl, Zayne Perekh and Yan Kuznetsov are looking to be part of Calgary’s long-term plans at the blue line.

New Jersey’s Defensive Depth Tested Upon Nemec’s Return To Newark

One way for the Devils to prove they made the right move by trading Nemec last summer is to get the best of him and the Flames on Friday. New Jersey faced a few obstacles regarding Nemec, such as Sunny Mehta’s vision for the team, potential salary cap constraints, and a lesser opportunity for a larger role.

Still, if the Devils made it work with Nemec, then it may not have led to the depth issues the team is facing. This isn’t to say they made a mistake trading Nemec. More likely, New Jersey made a move that they felt was best for all parties involved.

In the short term, and with defensive depth stagnating, notching a convincing win over the Flames is the best way to further show that trading Nemec was the right move. If the short-handed Devils win on Friday, then they will also be one-for-one in navigating through Dillon’s suspension. That opportunity will come at 1:00 p.m. EST.