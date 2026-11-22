The New Jersey Devils suffered a 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, November 21.

Sheldon Keefe’s team was already coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens on November 18, meaning they have now lost back-to-back games.

Following the game, several Devils players and coaches spoke to the media about their postgame takeaways.

Among the players who spoke to the media was Nico Hischier, who repeatedly stressed that the Devils simply weren’t good enough by their franchise’s standards.

Hischier admitted they still don’t fully understand how the game unfolded, but emphasized that they need to get back on track quickly, correct their mistakes, and turn their attention to the next game.

Below is the full transcript of Hischier’s postgame press conference.

Nico Hischier Admits Devils Were Nowhere Near Their Defensive Standards

Question: Your defensive play as a group has been the foundation of what has made you so successful this year. To see you come out and have a performance like this, how does it feel? What do you want to say?

Answer: That’s exactly what we weren’t supposed to do. Definitely not good enough at all. The chances we gave up, we should never give up. That’s the whole point of defending, not giving up those chances. We just had a horrible game defensively.

Q: Does it feel uncharacteristic? Was there something you could sense that prevented you from dialing in defensively?

A: Yes, that’s not us, and we know it. Everybody in here knows it. We’re talking about it, and we know now exactly what not to do. It is what it is. We can’t change it now, and we’re going to look forward to the next game. We definitely have to dial it in quickly here.

Q: How tough is it to see Helle get pulled there?

A: Like I said, the chances we gave up, we’re not helping our goalies either. Right down the slot, two-on-ones and breakaways. That’s just not a recipe for winning. We just have to be better than that. That’s not us, and we have to embrace that and move on to the next game.

Q: So, from what I’m understanding, what you’re saying is this was you guys doing this to yourselves?

A: 100%. Absolutely. The way we were defending was simply not good enough. It really wasn’t good enough. I think everybody knows that when you defend, you have to take away the middle of the ice. We kept it open for them and made it way too easy. It shouldn’t be that easy to score in this league. I don’t know what it was, but we definitely have to fix this quickly.

Q: I was going to say, oftentimes when we’ve seen this type of thing, you guys have been able to self-correct during a game, but it just felt like it snowballed in a way tonight.

A: That felt different. The pucks were bouncing their way, and it was just a terrible game. There’s no way around it. We have to man up and be better in the next game.