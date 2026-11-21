Despite a goal and an assist from Timo Meier, the New Jersey Devils lost 3-2 at home to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Timo Meier played a decisive role in both of New Jersey’s goals against Montreal. Despite his efforts, the Devils came up short.

Despite points from Meier and Nico Hischier, the New Jersey Devils fell 3-2 at home to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Timo Meier Sends Strong Message With Decisive Performance vs. Canadiens

Meier played a key role in both Devils goals and was named the game’s third star. He set up Luke Evangelista’s opening goal in the 11th minute with a perfectly weighted pass from behind the net, then scored the go-ahead goal himself to make it 2-1 in the 15th minute.

The Swiss forward received the puck immediately after returning from the penalty box and beat Montreal goaltender Jacob Fowler.

It was the second time this season Meier finished a game with two points. He now has five goals and six assists in 22 games.

Devils captain Nico Hischier was credited with the secondary assist on the opening goal, while Zurich native and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler finished the game with a minus-one rating.

Montreal, however, had the final say in Newark on Wednesday. After Nick Suzuki tied the game for the second time with 42 seconds remaining in the first period, the Canadiens took the lead for good in the third, with Jake Evans scoring in the 47th minute.

The Devils have now suffered their seventh loss of the season, with 15 wins. They remain second in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the Carolina Hurricanes, who won the Stanley Cup last season.