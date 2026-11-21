The New Jersey Devils appear to be rolling with the hot hand as they gear up for Saturday evening’s matchup with the St. Louis Blues.

Amanda Stein shared that Connor Hellebuyck is the likely starter for Saturday’s game. Hellebuyck recently came off his first loss with the Devils and will be gearing up to bounce back.

That won’t be easy, considering how well St. Louis has played lately. The Blues have won four of their last five matchups, despite being stuck in seventh place in the Central. Still, they are 11-9-2 with 24 points — far from being a bad hockey team.

St. Louis’ position in the Central is more of a product of how good that division is rather than a reflection on the Blues. That said, Hellebuyck and Co. will have their work cut out for them.

Hellebuyck, should he start, will enter the game with a 7-1-0 record, a .912 save percentage, a 2.36 GAA, a shutout, and a .750 quality starts percentage. He won’t be the only one needing to put up a big game — New Jersey lost 3-2 against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Therefore, the skaters must pull their weight.

New Jersey Devils Projected Lines And Pairings Against St. Louis, Nov. 21

On Friday, Stein shared how New Jersey lined up at its most recent practice. She wrote, “[Stefan] Noesen took the secondary reps with Rodrigues and Brown. Lombardi first reps.”

That’s something to watch out for on the third line unless something changes. Amadeus Lombardi centered Evan Rodrigues and Connor Brown, so that strongly indicates what New Jersey will roll with on Saturday evening. Head coach Sheldon Keefe had a lot of good things to say about Rodrigues lately. Therefore, it is no surprise to see him lining up alongside Lombardi.

The top six remains consistent, with Jack Hughes centering Arseny Gritsyuk and Jesper Bratt, while Nico Hischier centers Timo Meier and Luke Evangelista. Hischier is second on the team with nine goals this season, behind only Hughes, who has 10.

Cody Glass is slated to center the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Lenni Hameenaho. This will mark Hameenaho’s fourth appearance with the Devils this season. He has four points and two goals.

Luke Hughes paired with Brett Pesce, so expect them to remain on the top pairing. Hughes is fifth on the team overall with 14 points, first among New Jersey defensemen.

Jonas Siegenthaler is projected to remain alongside Dougie Hamilton. Siegenthaler is second on the team with 34 blocked shots.

The bottom pairing looks like Declan Chisholm and Brenden Dillon. Despite playing in just 13 games so far, Dillon is second on the team with 31 hits.

New Jersey Must Bounce Back To Keep Pace With The Metro’s Best

While the Devils don’t find themselves in what may be a seven-team divisional race that the Blues are facing, there is a trade-off. New Jersey finds itself in an early-season race with the defending champion Carolina Hurricanes. That may not be ending soon.

If Carolina (35 points heading into their Saturday matinee with the Edmonton Oilers) shows turbulence, the Devils must capitalize. Starting Hellebuyck as often as possible to give themselves the best chance to win is paramount.

Coverage for New Jersey’s showdown with St. Louis starts at 7:00 p.m. EST.