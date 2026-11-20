The New York Rangers have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises so far this season.

After entering the season with many doubters, the Rangers currently have a 13-8-1 record and are third in the Metropolitan Division standings. They have also won each of their last three games.

When noting that the Rangers are without superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin, their play is very impressive. As a result, it would not be surprising if the Rangers look to add to their roster between now and the trade deadline.

Adding a goalie should be a priority for the Rangers. However, it would also not hurt for them to add another star winger to solidify their top six.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins star winger Bryan Rust stands out in a big way.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Rangers land Rust from the Penguins in a big move.

Rangers Get:

Bryan Rust

Penguins Get:

2027 First-Round Pick (Top 10 Protected)

2027 Third-Round Pick (From Utah Mammoth)

Drew Fortescue

With this move, the Rangers would be adding a star winger to their top six in Rust. The Penguins, on the other hand, would get two draft picks and a promising prospect defenseman in Fortescue.

Why the Rangers Should Consider Targeting Rust

When looking at the Rangers’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another top-six winger. Acquiring Rust would provide them with just that.

Rust could slot perfectly on a line with J.T. Miller and Tye Kartye if acquired. He would also work well on the Rangers’ power play because of his offensive skill.

Rust would also give New York another well-respected veteran to help lead their younger players. This could benefit the Rangers very nicely as they continue to focus on both the present and the future.

Rust would also be more than a rental if acquired by New York. This is because he signed through the 2027-28 season, where he carries a $5.125 million cap hit. With this, he could fit well on a retooling team like New York.

Looking at Rust

Rust is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury but is expected to return in December. Thus, he could be a realistic target for New York shortly.

Rust has appeared in seven games this season with the Penguins, where he has recorded three goals and five points. This is after he posted 29 goals and 65 points in 72 games for Pittsburgh in 2025-26. He also had 31 goals and 65 points in 71 games for Pittsburgh in 2024-25.

With numbers like these, Rust would be a nice pickup for the Rangers. It will be interesting to see if New York targets the two-time Stanley Cup winner because of it from here.