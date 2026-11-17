The New York Rangers could be approaching a difficult decision involving one of their most recognizable players.

Matt Rempe, the Rangers’ towering 6-foot-9 forward, is drawing interest from opposing NHL teams as questions continue to surround his future in New York.

According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, there is interest in Rempe from other organizations, with the possibility of a trade becoming increasingly realistic as he struggles to find consistent playing time.

Walker also reported that there’s a belief that Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury would prefer to send Rempe to a Western Conference team if he does decide to move the 24-year-old forward.

No trade has been announced, and the reporting doesn’t establish that New York has entered advanced negotiations. Still, the situation raises questions about whether Rempe’s time with the organization could be nearing its conclusion.

Rangers Face Growing Questions About Matt Rempe’s Future

Rempe has struggled to establish a permanent role under Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan this season.

He has appeared in just six of New York’s first 21 games, including Monday’s November 16 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

His three consecutive appearances during the first week of November marked his longest stretch in the lineup this season, according to Walker.

That’s a frustrating situation for a player who has become a recognizable figure among Rangers fans because of his imposing size, physicality, and willingness to fight.

Rempe previously acknowledged his frustration with the limited opportunities.

In a November 1 interview with the New York Post, the forward discussed the difficulty of remaining prepared while spending extended periods outside the lineup.

His situation is complicated further because he’s approaching an important contract decision.

According to PuckPedia, Rempe is playing on a two-year contract carrying a $975,000 annual salary-cap hit. He’s scheduled to become a restricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.

While the forward offers a unique blend of size and physicality that is increasingly rare these days, he has not shown to be able to maintain a stable role in New Yorks’ lineup, leaving his future as a Ranger uncertain at best.

Western Conference Team Could Offer Rempe Fresh Start

Interest from outside organizations isn’t entirely new.

In October, Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli reported that Edmonton Oilers head coach Mike Babcock was believed to admire Rempe as the organization explored adding size and toughness to its forward group.

If Drury does prefer a Western Conference destination, Edmonton could represent a logical fit based on the previously reported interest. However, there’s no confirmation that the two teams are negotiating a trade.

A move could give Rempe an opportunity to earn more consistent playing time elsewhere while allowing New York to reshape its bottom six.

Then again, the Rangers could decide to retain him, particularly given his relatively modest contract and unique physical attributes.

For now, Rempe remains a member of the Rangers. But with opposing teams showing interest and his playing opportunities limited, his future in New York bears watching as the season progresses.