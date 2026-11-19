The New York Rangers have to wait a little bit longer before they get Pavel Dorofeyev back.

The Rangers have a long break in between games this week. They came away the victors against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, however, they don’t play again until Sunday, November 22nd, against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes currently sit on top of the Metro division with 34 points.

On Thursday morning, the Rangers revealed an update on Dorofeyev at practice time. Multiple NHL insiders, including The Athletic’s Vince Z. Mercogliano, revealed the latest news on Dorofeyev.

“No Dorofeyev at #NYR practice today. He skated on his own earlier,” Mercogliano revealed.

The fact that Dorofeyev is skating on his own should give his Rangers teammates a big morale boost, even if his return is not the next game.

New York Rangers Line Combinations Without Pavel Dorofeyev

Following the reveal of Dorofeyev’s practice status, the Rangers held practice, revealing what their line combinations look like with Dorofeyev still out of the lineup.

Forward Lines Without Pavel Dorofeyev

Here is what the forward line combinations looked like without Dorofeyev:

Perreault – Zibanejad – Lafreniere

Cuylle – Miller – Kartye

Tolvanen – Laba – Bjorkstrand

Chmelar – Glendening/Gawdin – Rempe

Lines all look the same, as well. Perreault – Zibanejad – LafrenièreCuylle – Miller – KartyeTolvanen – Laba – BjorkstrandChmelař – Gawdin – Rempe #NYR https://t.co/XlZMtYUNih — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 19, 2026

It’s clear that Dorofeyev could have a positive impact on the team when he eventually returns. The fact that the team is winning games without him in the lineup is a great sign.

That should also tell Rangers fans all they need to know about their team’s situation—they need more offensive firepower.

Nikita Kucherov Trade Rumors Make Sense

The Rangers being considered a potential option in the Nikita Kucherov sweepstakes makes more sense in the context of Dorofeyev missing from the team.

Not only would the team get a big boost from Dorofeyev, they would become a completely different team with the reigning Hart Trophy winner in their midst.

Until official word of a trade comes out, all that Rangers fans can do is speculate.

Speculate and enjoy the eventual return of Dorofeyev.