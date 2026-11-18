New York Rangers forward Pavel Dorofeyev is leading the NHL in a key negative stat in his first season with the Blueshirts.

The Rangers paid a high price at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft to acquire Dorofeyev in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, sending a pair of first-round picks and a third-round pick to Vegas for the veteran forward, who scored 37 goals last season for the Golden Knights.

However, it’s been a struggle so far in his first season in New York for Dorofeyev, who has scored just 6 goals and 12 points in 21 games for the Rangers.

Not to mention, he keeps being on the ice for goals against, despite the Rangers being a really good team this year.

Pavel Dorofeyev Leads NHL in Worst +/-

This season, Dorofeyev is -18, which is the worst mark of any skater in the league when it comes to the +/- statistic, which is a measure of how often a player is on the ice for even-strength and short-handed goals.

When you look at the worst +/- players in the NHL this season, many of them are from non-playoff teams, so to see Dorofeyev so far down the list — he’s actually at the very bottom — is quite stunning to see, and he doesn’t have any Rangers teammates around him, either, so it’s a Dorofeyev problem.

Rangers Expected More From Pavel Dorofeyev

It’s fair to say that the Rangers expected far more from Dorofeyev when they traded three draft picks to Vegas for him and then signed him to a seven-year, $77 million deal to play in New York.

It has been a struggle for Dorofeyev to fit into Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan’s system so far, both from an offensive and defensive standpoint, which is disappointing for everyone involved. Obviously, we are only 20-something games into his seven-year contract, so Dorofeyev certainly has a lot of time to turn things around. But the early returns on this trade and hefty contract just haven’t been there for the Rangers, and that’s led some fans to suggest that he could potentially be traded, though that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.