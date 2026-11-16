Rangers’ J.T. Miller Sends Surprising Message to Canucks Fans After Hostile Return

New York Rangers captain J.T. Miller received a hostile welcome from Vancouver Canucks fans during Friday’s return to his former home arena.

The veteran forward has now revealed a surprising reaction to the treatment.

The Rangers defeated Vancouver 5-1 on November 13, with Miller recording two assists despite being booed repeatedly throughout the game.

Speaking to reporters following Sunday’s practice, Miller admitted that the reception initially caught him off guard. However, he ultimately enjoyed the experience.

According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Miller said he “loved it.”

The former Canucks star elaborated on his reaction in comments shared by Newsday’s Colin Stephenson, explaining that he interpreted the hostility as a sign of respect.

Miller acknowledged that he might be looking at the situation incorrectly, but his response suggests the negative reception didn’t bother him nearly as much as some fans might have expected.

J.T. Miller Shares Unexpected Reaction to Canucks Fans’ Boos

Vancouver fans made their feelings known almost immediately when Miller returned to Rogers Arena on Friday night.

The Rangers captain was booed whenever he touched the puck, a stark contrast to the reception he received during his previous visit.

Miller admitted that the change surprised him, noting that he hadn’t been booed during his earlier return to Vancouver.

However, instead of taking the reaction personally, Miller chose to embrace it.

There were complicated circumstances surrounding Miller’s departure from the Canucks.

The veteran spent parts of six seasons in Vancouver, establishing himself as one of the organization’s most productive forwards before being traded back to New York in January 2025.

His final months with the Canucks were overshadowed by reports of a deteriorating relationship with teammate Elias Pettersson.

Although both players initially downplayed the speculation, Vancouver president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford later acknowledged that the situation had become increasingly difficult to resolve.

The tension appeared to resurface Friday night.

Miller was seen exchanging words with Pettersson following a Rangers goal, adding another chapter to the former teammates’ complicated history.

Nevertheless, Miller’s latest comments suggest he isn’t particularly concerned about winning back Vancouver’s approval.

Rangers Captain Gets Last Laugh Against Former Team

Whatever Vancouver fans thought of their former star, Miller ultimately left Rogers Arena with plenty to celebrate.

The Rangers recovered from an early deficit to secure a commanding 5-1 victory, scoring four unanswered goals during the second period.

Miller contributed two assists, including a primary helper on Oliver Bjorkstrand’s power-play goal that gave New York a 2-1 lead.

The performance offered a satisfying response to the hostile reception he received throughout the evening.

Miller also played a role in the Rangers’ opening goal, winning a puck battle against Pettersson before New York eventually tied the game through Gabe Perreault.

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan praised the effort, pointing to Miller’s determination during the sequence as an example of the type of play his team needs.

For Vancouver, the loss continued a miserable stretch that has left the organization searching for answers.

The Canucks fell to 3-17-1, extending their losing streak to seven games.

For a player whose departure from Vancouver generated considerable controversy, the latest matchup provided another memorable chapter.

And while Canucks fans may continue to voice their displeasure whenever Miller visits, his comments indicate that he’s perfectly comfortable playing the villain in his former home arena.