The New York Rangers could be looking to target a goaltender this season, especially if they remain in the playoff hunt.

That’s what insider David Pagnotta believes. And if the Rangers are very much looking to compete in the playoffs this year, Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues might just be the guy.

During an appearance on Daily Faceoff, Pagnotta discussed how New York’s move of Igor Shesterkin to season-ending LTIR has allowed the organization to tap into his full $11.56 million cap hit this season.

And that amount should be enough to acquire a starting-caliber goalie moving. However, it’s worth pointing out that nothing is imminent at this time.

“I don’t get the sense that anything is imminent right now… They (Rangers) want to rush into a decision… I started seeing some chatter about Jordan Binnington being a target.”

Again, this situation is a supposition at this point. But Pagnotta does make an interesting argument insofar as Binnington’s name becoming more prominent down the line.

“I expect him to be a target because he’s on an expiring contract. I think they’re going to try to utilize this money depending on how the rest of their season goes here… If they’re still well within the race in the Metro, at least in the top three, go out there and try to get some pieces that not only improve your goaltending, but also perhaps improve some other aras of the club.”

If that’s the case, then Jordan Binnington might just be one of the moves the Rangers would pull here.

Rangers Likely in No Rush to Make a Goaltending Move

There is a reason the Rangers may take their time before making a decision in goal. As Pagnotta pointed out, nothing appears imminent right now. New York has time to evaluate its options, and there is little reason to rush into a deal unless the organization becomes convinced it needs an upgrade.

That decision will likely come down to how much confidence the Rangers have in their current options. Joonas Korpisalo and Dylan Garand may be capable of getting the job done during the regular season, but if the organization does not believe either can win a playoff series, it could start looking elsewhere.

That is where Jordan Binnington enters the conversation. The veteran has the experience of playing in high-pressure situations and winning a Stanley Cup. If the Rangers believe their current goaltending situation could become a problem once the playoffs arrive, Binnington could be an option worth exploring. But until New York reaches that conclusion, there is no reason to expect an immediate move.

Blues’ Changing Goaltending Picture Could Make Binnington Attractive

The Rangers could also find Binnington particularly attractive because St. Louis appears to have moved in a different direction. Joel Hofer has established himself as the Blues’ starter, giving the organization a clearer picture of its future in net. That naturally raises questions about how much longer Binnington fits into the team’s plans.

There is not much reason for the Blues to hold on to a veteran goaltender with a significant role and salary if Hofer is the goalie they intend to build around. Binnington could still provide value, but keeping him in a backup role may not make much sense for either side.

Of course, there is another possibility. Binnington may be comfortable staying in St. Louis and accepting a reduced role as Hofer takes over. If that is what he wants, the Blues would have less reason to move him. But if the veteran still wants to be a starting goaltender, a change of scenery could make sense.

Ultimately, this move could make sense for everyone involved as long as the price is right all around. One has to think that the Blues wouldn’t sell low on Binnington and the Rangers wouldn’t want to overpay.

If there’s an intersection at some point, a deal could happen at some juncture down the line.