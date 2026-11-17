New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan praised his team’s goalies, who have done a good job since Igor Shesterkin was lost for the season.

With Shesterkin lost for the season after just five games, the Rangers have used four other goalies, including rookie Dylan Garand for 15 games, veteran Joonas Korpisalo for three games, plus James Reimer and Spencer Martin for one game each.

Reimer and Martin didn’t do well in their cups of coffee with the Rangers, and they are no longer part of the organization, but Garand and Korpisalo have been excellent for New York, which is why the team’s head coach is singing their praises.

Mike Sullivan Praises His Team’s Goaltending

Speaking to reporters after the Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Monday night, Sullivan had nothing but good things to say about the performances of his team’s goalies.

“I think Korpi’s done a great job. I think Dylan Garand has done a great job as well. I feel like we’ve got two guys now that are gonna give us a chance to win. We’ve liked how we’ve gone here since Korpi’s gotten healthy. We’ve pretty much established a gameplan where those two guys are gonna share the load so to speak — and our hope is that we get the best version of each guy. They’re gonna see action consistently, which is important for them to keep their game sharp. They’re gonna get great practice time and have the ability to build the right habits, and sustain good habits with our goalie coach. They’re gonna get necessary recovery time, so that they’re not fatigued — so that fatigue doesn’t become a factor,” Sullivan said (via Jonny Lazarus).

“I think there’s so many benefits from it, but both Korpi and Dylan I think have done a really good job together at making the timely saves for us that’s necessary to win. Korpi makes a couple of big ones down the stretch when they’re 6-on-4 it’s tough. Montreal’s pressing and they’ve got a lot of skill. There’s going to be moments when you need a save, and these guys are giving it to us right now.”

Joonas Korpisalo Thrilled to Get 1st Win With Rangers

Korpisalo started Monday’s game against the Canadiens, and afterwards, he said he was thrilled to pick up his first win in a Rangers’ uniform on home ice at Madison Square Garden.

“Special, special day. You know my first real game here, that was awesome. I’ve been waiting for this day a long time, so, I’m glad we won today,” Korpisalo said.

The Rangers, by the way, have won three straight games, improving to 13-8-1 on the season with 27 points, which has them in third place in the Metropolitan Division. They have been playing terrific hockey this season and look poised to make it back to the postseason after missing out on the playoffs for the past two years. There’s still a lot of season left, but right now, Sullivan has the Rangers clicking on all cylinders.