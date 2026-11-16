Rangers May Be Betting on More Than Just Depth With Soderblom

The New York Rangers pulled off a bit of a surprising move on Sunday by sending depth goalie Spencer Martin to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Arvid Soderblom.

On the surface, the move should not be more than a minor note in the usual flurry of NHL news. But at a deeper level, the trade signals something deeper.

For the Rangers, this move is a bet on the future. At 27, the once-promising goalie prospect still has some tread left on his tires. There was a time when the Blackhawks felt that Soderblom could be a major part of the team’s rebuild.

However, that didn’t quite materialize.

Chicago eventually saw an opportunity to acquire another Spencer, Spencer Knight, from the Florida Panthers as part of the Seth Jones trade a couple of seasons ago.

Soderblom ended up assuming a backup role, one that he couldn’t really hold on to. The Blackhawks wanted to give Drew Commesso, another goaltending prospect, a real chance at earning a regular NHL role.

Hence, the Blackhawks had an opportunity to move the former undrafted prospect in exchange for an AHL-level goalie. That was the angle for Chicago. They moved out a contract way too large for an AHL-caliber goalie.

For the Rangers, it’s a bet on organizational depth in case injuries become a major issue again. Plus, it would preclude the need for a failed experiment like James Reimer.

Rangers Need Organizational Depth

The Igor Shesterkin injury exposed just how thin the Rangers were in the crease. Shesterkin’s season-ending situation put the team in a rough spot as it forced Dylan Garand to roll with Martin as his backup.

Now, that situation has changed quite a bit. With Joonas Korpisalo back, the Blueshirts can breathe a bit of a sigh of relief.

But in the NHL, there are no guarantees. There is no certainty that Korpisalo will remain healthy for the remainder of the season. And should one of them go down again, Soderblom will have a chance to reclaim a spot in the NHL.

But there’s one other thing to consider. If Soderblom should find his game in New York, it could make for an interesting three-way race for the Rangers’ backup role. Korpisalo has one more year left on his contract after this season. Garand is in the first year of a two-year deal, while Soderblom is in the final year of his current deal.

If Soderblom doesn’t work out, the Rangers won’t be on the hook for anything beyond this season. They’ll still have Garand and Korpisalo moving forward.

Soderblom Is a Low-Risk Proposition for New York

The bottom line is that Soderblom is a low-risk proposition for New York. The Swedish netminder does not represent a major financial commitment beyond this season. In fact, the Rangers moved Shesterkin to season-ending LTIR over the weekend. The move effectively allowed Shesterkin’s full cap hit to become available to the club this season.

That’s why adding Soderblom’s $2.75 million cap hit right now is a drop in the bucket. Since he cleared waivers, part of Soderblom’s cap hit is buried in the minors. So, having to foot the bill for $1.525 million against the cap is a worthwhile expense, considering the need for organizational depth and potential upside.

Perhaps this deal goes nowhere, but it at least looks like one of the savviest moves Chris Drury has made in a while.