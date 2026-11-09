New York Rangers Announce Dylan Garand News For Edmonton Oilers Game

The New York Rangers are looking to build on their 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. With that win, they head into Monday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers with a 10-7-1 record and 21 points. Prior to Monday night’s game against the Oilers, they announced news about Dylan Garand.

Heading into Monday night’s game, the Rangers sit behind the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils in the Metro Division. The Oilers sit at the top of the Pacific Division with 27 points and a 12-3-3 record.

New York Rangers Announce Dylan Garand News Before Edmonton Oilers Game

Following their morning skate before the game, the Rangers revealed the Garand news.

“Dylan Garand in goal tonight for #NYR vs. Oilers, per Mike Sullivan,” Mollie Walker of the New York Post revealed on social media.

Garand started 13 consecutive games before the Rangers got Joonas Korpisalo back from injury. The 24-year-old got a break against the Kraken with Korpisalo notching his first Rangers win on Saturday.

Looking At Dylan Garand Stats

Garand has been a pleasant surprise for the Rangers since Igor Shesterkin’s injury.

The 24-year-old has a 6-6-1 record, along with a 2.52 goals-against average (GAA), a .906 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout.

Additionally, the youngster’s fancy stats have been solid. According to Frozen Tools, Garand has had seven quality starts, giving him a 53.8 quality start percentage (QS%).

Among goaltenders who have started at least five games, Garand ranks 20th in the NHL with 2.2 goals saved above expected (xGSA).

It should also be noted that Garand has already faced the Oilers this year. In that game, the Rangers lost 4-1. Garand finished the game with 20 saves on 23 shots, earning an .870 SV%.

The Rangers hope that Garand can bring his A-game against Connor McDavid and the Oilers tonight, who lead the league in goals scored.