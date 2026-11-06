New York Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Joonas Korpisalo Insurance From Oilers

The New York Rangers are closer to getting help in the net with the impending return of Joonas Korpisalo. However, a surging Tristan Jarry of the Edmonton Oilers could give them a boost in goal that they need to remain competitive this season.

One trade proposal on PuckGM sees the Rangers acquire Jarry in a four-player deal.

The Rangers acquire Jarry (and his $5.4 million cap hit) and right-handed defender Ty Emberson who is making an affordable $1.3 million. In exchange, the Oilers acquire Matt Rempe and Braden Schneider.

Why Matt Rempe Makes Sense For the Edmonton Oilers

About one week ago, reports revealed that Rempe was the kind of player that could be of interest to the Oilers.

Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli published the following report:

“Mike Babcock has made no bones about his desire for the Edmonton Oilers to become tougher to play against. He isn’t seeking just a mindset approach, either,” Seravalli wrote. “Babcock has campaigned internally for more size and brawn in his forward group, which GM Stan Bowman is now examining on the trade market.”

“One name that Babcock is believed to admire is New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe.” It’s hard to think of a young and tough customer that the Oilers could add to their bottom six. Fortunately for the Rangers, they don’t need more toughness in their lineup and can leverage him for help in net and the blueline.

Tristan Jarry & Ty Emberson Would Both Help The New York Rangers

Jarry is on something of a hot streak lately, and the Rangers might as well ride him while he’s hot.

In Jarry’s last three games, he has only surrendered three goals, including back-to-back shutouts. The question with Jarry has never been his ability.

The 31-year-old signed a $26.88 million, five-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023, leaving him with one more year left on his deal after this season.

Additionally, Emberson could be a useful addition to an already stellar penalty kill.

This year, Emberson has been virtually removed from the penalty kill, with Connor Murphy and Ryan Shea replacing him. However, it wasn’t always this way.

During the 2024-25 season, Emberson averaged two minutes of PK time per game, and Mattias Ekholm was his most common shorthanded partner.

It’s easy to envision a place for Emberson to fill in on the penalty kill when called upon. For that reason, the Rangers could use him.

If the Rangers want to improve their team, exploring a trade for Jarry and Emberson, similar to the one laid out above should be a priority.