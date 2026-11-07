Rangers Mercifully Put an End to Failed Experiment

The New York Rangers mercifully put an end to the failed experiment that was James Reimer.

The organization put the veteran netminder on waivers for the purpose of contract termination, insider Elliotte Friedman first reported.

The Rangers signed the 38-year-old in the midst of a goaltending crisis. The club had Joonas Korpisalo on the shelf when Igor Shesterkin went down for the season. The Blueshirts moved to find immediate depth in the crease, with Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin suddenly thrust into action as New York’s tandem.

Reimer was one of a couple of UFA goalies sitting there waiting for an opportunity. In fact, one can’t blame Chris Drury for trying Reimer out. After all, Reimer stepped in last season and kept the Ottawa Senators afloat while the team had a goalie crisis of its own.

Alas, that was not to be the case for the Rangers. He appeared in one game this season, giving up three goals on eight shots against the LA Kings on October 26. He got the hook after one period.

And that was all she wrote for James Reimer as a member of the Rangers. It’s too bad that a goalie with such a long track record likely saw his career end this way.

Why Rangers Terminated Reimers’ Contract

When Reimer first signed with the Rangers, it was via an AHL Professional Tryout (PTO). That quickly changed to an NHL contract, a one-year, $850K deal. Reimer made that one start, and, well, things didn’t go as planned.

The organization likely moved to terminate his contract after conveniently placing him on IR following that disastrous game. With Joonas Korpisalo coming back, and Martin likely heading back to the Hartford Wolf Pack, there was no need for Reimer on the roster.

So, the Rangers made the right move by cutting him free. He’ll now be free to sign with another team, if there should be an opportunity somewhere. Looking at the way this NHL season has gone, there’s no telling which other team out there may find itself in a desperate need for a goalie.

And that could mean one more kick at the can for Reimer.

This Could Be the End of the Line for a Journeyman Backup

Reimer was a fourth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2006. Before joining the Rangers, Reimer was once considered the goalie of the future in Toronto. He certainly got that chance, backstopping Toronto during some lean years for their organization.

The journeyman backup led the Maple Leafs to an unexpected playoff appearance in 2013. But with the team entering a painful rebuild, the Leafs traded him to San Jose in 2016. Since then, he’s played with numerous organizations, last making a solid showing last season in Ottawa.

Unfortunately for Reimer, it looks like this season with the Rangers was his last real shot at the NHL. While he might still find a chance with an AHL team somewhere, the likelihood of Reimer making it back to the NHL at this point is pretty slim.

Then again, there’s no telling what could happen. Perhaps Reimer may find life with another club before finally calling it a career.