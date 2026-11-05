Penguins Facing an Uncomfortable New Reality With Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins have never been here before.

The legendary Penguins captain is playing in his 22nd NHL season. Despite being 39 years old, the Nova Scotian has proven he can still play at a high level.

Last season, Crosby posted 74 points in 68 games, good for an 89-point pace over a full 82 games. The two seasons prior, Crosby crested the 90-point mark.

But although he’s spent more than two decades in Pittsburgh, both Crosby and the Penguins are in uncharted territory.

Penguins Insider sheds light on Sidney Crosby’s contract situation

Crosby has never entered the season without a new contract in place.

When Crosby signed his last contract, a two-year extension worth $8.7 million per season, he did so on Sept. 16th, 2024. That meant a full year went by before his deal kicked in.

Before that, the Penguins superstar was signed to a mammoth 12-year deal worth $8.7 million. He signed that back on June 28, 2012, more than a year before the contract kicked in, prior to the start of the 2013-14 season.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic shed some insight on the latest surrounding Crosby and the Penguins.

“If the Penguins continue to struggle and Sidney Crosby continues to play without a contract for the 2027-28 season, speculation about his future will become a very hot topic,” Yohe wrote.

Pittsburgh hired former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas back in 2023, seemingly to oversee the transition from the Crosby Era.

However, Crosby has continued to play at a high level, along with long-time teammate Evgeni Malkin. Then, Pittsburgh surprised everyone by making the playoffs last season, after betting platforms had them with the third-longest Stanley Cup odds, ahead of only the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks.

But now, Pittsburgh is back to where they were two seasons ago, near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They have a 5-8-2 record this season, good for 15th in the East and ahead of only the Philadelphia Flyers.

Will Crosby Actually Play with Another NHL Team?

Although Crosby will turn 40 next summer, Yohe reports that there’s no indication that he’s ready to retire.

There are signs this season of Crosby slowing down. He has 10 points in 15 games, and his defensive impact has taken a noticeable hit.

But clearly, if he were to suit up as a second-line centre on a Cup-contending team, he could still have a massive impact.

Crosby has never expressed a desire to leave Pittsburgh, and he very well could retire with the franchise.

Both Crosby and Malkin are pending unrestricted free agents. If Pittsburgh does continue to toil at the bottom of the standings, it’s conceivable both could have a change of heart. There are already reports that Malkin could move as well.

Montreal would represent the most obvious fit for Crosby. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound centre grew up a Montreal Canadiens fan, and they have a desperate need for a second-line centre.

Plus, it would be quite the feather in Crosby’s hat if he could help end Canada’s unbelievable 33-year Stanley Cup drought.