Flyers’ $90 Million Offer Leads Leo Carlsson to Early Ducks Statement

The Philadelphia Flyers stunned the NHL this summer when they made Leo Carlsson an astounding offer sheet.

The offer was $90 million for five years for the restricted free agent. Talk about pressure put on the Anaheim Ducks to decide what to do.

Of course, you know how this ended: Carlsson didn’t end up with the Flyers. He’s back with the Ducks.

Anaheim matched the offer sheet, one that pays Carlsson $18 million per year, deciding to keep their young forward around rather than lose him to an unexpectedly high bid.

It’s a five-year deal, so a lot can still happen. The Ducks have played just three games this season.

But the early returns are quite positive for Carlsson, why the Flyers seem to be missing something.

Leo Carlsson Statement Start

Carlsson is playing like a man who wants to prove that he deserved that money.

Through his first seven periods of the season, he had put up seven points.

He didn’t score in the second or third periods Wednesday night against the Oilers, and that ends up feeling surprising since he was on such a role.

Carlsson has already dished out six assists through three games while also notching a goal himself.

He won’t turn 22 years old until December 26, and so this entire contract should happen while Carlsson is still on the rise and into his prime.

Leo Carlsson isn’t showing any signs of added pressure after signing a $90-million offer sheet this summer: The Ducks star has 7 points in 7 periods to open the season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 8, 2026

There will be more scrutiny on Carlsson than there would normally be for a hockey player in Anaheim, but that comes with the contract.

He’ll also be judged plenty on whether the Ducks can win, because once you’re taking up such a high percentage of the salary cap, leading a winning team becomes an obligation, too.

It’s early, but at least so far, Carlsson is doing his best to prove that it was money well spent by the Ducks.

Flyers Woes

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is getting outshot by a record margin in the early going this season.

Given that the Flyers made the playoffs last season and won a round, they weren’t expected to get out of the gates so slow this year.

Maybe the fact that they extended that Carlsson offer sheet at all should’ve told us all something, though — they seemed to feel they were missing what Carlsson could provide.

And right now, they simply don’t have it. It’s like they’re running dangerously close to empty.

Again, it’s a long season, and that applies in Philly, too. There’s a lot of chances for things to get better.

But so far, it does appear the implications of the Carlsson contract saga in the offseason could have wide-ranging impact.