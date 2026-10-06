Flyers Offense Hits Troubling Low as Winless Start Reaches 4 Games

TThe Philadelphia Flyers’ offensive woes have haunted them throughout the first four games of their winless season.

It started with a brutal 7-0 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and nothing has gone right for the Flyers since. On Monday night, they dropped their fourth straight game, this one a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The final result was brutal enough on the scoreboard. But the underlying stats paint a more frightening picture. The Flyers ended the game with 15 shots, including a first and third period where they got just three and four pucks to the net, respectively.

They went 0-for-3 on the power play and gave the puck away 16 times. Tyson Foerster’s second-period goal saved the shutout, but that was about the only reason to cheer for the Flyers.

Flyers’ Offense Has Sputtered In The First 4 Games

Through four games, the Flyers have found the net just five times. That ranks 25th in the league as of Tuesday. With 17 goals against in that same span, things look even scarier, as the Flyers don’t look good with or without the puck.

Digging deeper, things look historically bad. At 5-on-5, the Flyers are scoring 6.7 percent of the time. That’s nearly two percentage points lower than the NHL average of 8.6 percent. Philadelphia’s Corsi For Percentage is just 33.1, its high-danger chances percentage sits at 28.1, and its overall scoring chances clock in at 31.6.

Nobody on the Flyers has accumulated more than two points in four games, and nobody has scored more than one goal. Porter Martone and Noah Cates have yet to find the stat sheet, and only Travis Sanheim has at least one goal and one assist.

In the early stages of 2026-27, the Flyers have regressed offensively. That’s saying a lot, considering they finished 21st in the NHL in 2025-26 with 240 goals for. Their defense and goaltending won them a lot of games, and when those units are also struggling, losses by three-plus goals become commonplace.

The Flyers Don’t Lack Offensive Firepower

The most frustrating part is that, on paper, the Flyers look like one of the more exciting upstart teams in hockey. Travis Konecny broke out for 27 goals and 68 points while Trevor Zegras rebounded from his ill-fated tenure with the Anaheim Ducks and ended the year with 67 points and 26 goals.

Porter Martone looked like a revelation through just nine regular-season games. He put up 10 points and four goals, and seemed poised for a bigger role this season. Martone didn’t hold back when talking about the Flyers’ offensive miscues.

Via Corey Long of NHL.com, Martone said after the loss against the Lightning, “We’re not getting the results. This whole team, we expect a lot more. You can’t be getting outshot like that. Give them credit, they’re a good team, but you’ve got to come to battle. We have the skill in here, we have the people, it’s just doing it. We’ve just got to be connected. It’s easy to say, but I’m a person where actions speak louder than words.”

If there’s hope to be had, the Flyers at least gained two points through overtime losses to the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes. If Martone and the Flyers’ offense figure this out before things get out of hand, they’ll be winning those close contests. They probably won’t be suffering so many blowout losses as they had seen against Tampa and Pittsburgh.