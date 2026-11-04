Red Wings Face New Dilemma in Dylan Larkin Trade Talks

Dylan Larkin tried to turn up some heat on the Detroit Red Wings.

After suiting up for 10 games this season, the disgraced former Red Wings captain is sitting out until Detroit finally trades him elsewhere.

He even tried to facilitate a trade further by opening up the list of teams he’d be willing to go to. After he was only willing to be dealt to the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights, Larkin’s camp decided that they would also accept a trade to the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Mammoth, and Washington Capitals.

Ironically, all of those 10 teams had the best Stanley Cup odds on most betting platforms, with the exception of the Edmonton Oilers.

Sorry, Canada.

Even though Detroit has more teams to negotiate with, it’s still not enough.

NHL Insider Reveals Red Wings Dilemma in Dylan Larkin Trade Negotiations

Pierre LeBrun revealed on TSN’s Insider Trading that there hasn’t been much progress in Larkin trade talks, even with the expanded negotiation list.

“It’s a bit of a game of poker in that the Red Wings have told Larkin’s camp, listen, we feel like we’ve exhausted every option here with these 10 teams on his list, and we’re just not there with a trade that makes sense for us, but we’d like to go deeper in talks with six to eight other teams outside his list where the Red Wings believe there’s more fertile ground to find the kind of package they need.”

And yes, those six to eight teams that aren’t on the list include the likes of Montreal and Boston and LA and Buffalo.

Interest from the Montreal Canadiens has always made sense, and there could conceivably be a deal to be made between the clubs. Montreal has young assets that the Red Wings could covet, while Larkin would elevate the young Canadiens to Cup contender status as a number two centre behind Nick Suzuki.

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres, meanwhile, would certainly prefer that Larkin doesn’t join the Canadiens. Both teams also have fairly desperate needs for a top line centre, especially with Buffalo trying to keep Tage Thompson on the wing.

Out west, the Los Angeles Kings are desperately trying to avoid a painful rebuild, but they’ve been skidding along so far in the Peter Laviolette era.

Larkin’s Camp Pushes Back

If Larkin truly wanted to play hockey again, perhaps he would consider alternate options outside of the 10 teams he’s agreed to accept a trade to.

But of course, it’s a bigger decision considering he’s under contract for another four seasons after this one.

That seemingly has Larkin’s camp unwilling to open up their list, according to LeBrun.

“Larkin’s camp, led by agent Pat Brisson, has told the Red Wings again over the last few days, no, we gave you 10 teams, which was more than the three teams we gave you at the beginning. You can work with those 10 teams,” LeBrun reported.

“So, a line is drawn in the sand right now,” he continued. “Someone has to blink for Dylan Larkin to get traded.”

There must be a lot of dry, bloodshot eyes in NHL front offices right now.