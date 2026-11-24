Kirby Dach and Sam Montembeault took the ice for the first time as members of the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s practice clued fans in on where Dach will likely line up when Detroit takes on the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Ansar Khan shared the lineups during practice, and Dach centered Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and J.T. Compher on the third line.

Lining Dach up alongside Brandsegg-Nygard doesn’t seem like a half-bad idea. Dach is known for his checking, with 325 hits in 328 career games. His physical play dramatically increased when he became a member of the Montreal Canadiens in 2022-23.

Dach suited up for 176 games with the Canadiens, and he landed 236 body checks. Line him up with Brandsegg-Nygard, and opponents may hate playing against Dach’s line.

Brandsegg-Nygard is one of just seven players in the NHL to record 100+ hits this season. He is fifth in the league with 108, behind only Kiefer Sherwood, Martin Pospisil, Yakov Trenin, and Garnet Hathaway.

Detroit has transformed into one of the more physical teams in hockey this season. Keegan Kolesar (61 hits) and Andreas Englund (55 hits) are also averaging over two body checks per game.

Add someone like Dach, who has 27 hits in 22 games, and opponents should know they will face an edgier Detroit Red Wings team. As it stands, Detroit has averaged 24.65 hits per game. Dach’s presence, especially if he routinely sees the ice lining up next to Brandsegg-Nygard, will amplify that physicality.

All Signs Point To Red Wings Rolling With Three Goaltenders

Sam Montembeault has yet to play this season, but Khan shared that he took part in practice. That is a signal Montembeault is inching closer to making his season and Red Wings debut.

Given injuries and inconsistent play at goaltending for Detroit, Montembeault could either become part of the regular rotation or be used as insurance.

There are hardly any worries about Daniil Tarasov, though he had an injury earlier this season in late October. Tarasov has a 1.98 GAA, a .927 save percentage, a .625 quality starts percentage, and two shutouts. He is 3-4-2 this season. If he stays healthy, he will remain ahead of Montembeault.

Gibson is the real concern. He struggled with two injuries — one in late October and another in early November. Gibson is 4-8-1 as a starter, with an .862 save percentage, a 3.54 GAA, and a .286 quality starts percentage.

Montembeault’s presence, should he perform well early on, could take reps from Gibson. He could also prevent all the pressure from landing on Tarasov’s shoulders.

Wednesday Night Will Reveal More About Kirby Dach’s Role

It will be interesting to see if Detroit eases Dach into the lineup, or if they do something similar to what the Canadiens did with Dylan Larkin and let him play regular minutes. Larkin skated for 19:57 with Montreal and fit right in. If Dach emulates that — but with something closer to 11-12 minutes — he could hit the ground running.

Should Dach make his Red Wings debut with some point production besides his physical play, then he will immediately invigorate the Detroit fanbase. He won’t be a star, but Dach could factor in as a solid puzzle piece for at least the duration of the season.