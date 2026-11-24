The Simon Edvinsson saga just reached a new level after the latest comments from David Pagnotta.

The notable insider discussed the timeline currently in play, stating that the entire situation could come to a head soon between the RFA defenseman and the Detroit Red Wings.

During an appearance on the Morning Cuppa Hockey, Pagnotta mentioned that the working theory was that the Edvinsson deal would happen before the Dylan Larkin trade. Nevertheless, the conclusion of the Simon Edvinsson saga is still on track for the originally described timeline.

“It seems like the anticipation, at least on the player’s side, is geared up for the middle of the week, around Wednesday, to make this happen.”

Pagnotta mentioned that Thanksgiving this week might end up delaying the ultimate deal. If that’s the case, the entire situation could see an end around the weekend. Nevertheless, there is a sense of urgency in resolving the situation ASAP.

“I think the initial belief coming into this weekend was this was something going to be done around Wednesday. So, we’ll see if something does pick over the 24 or 36 hours or so.”

Pagnotta drilled down on the fact that there are several teams pushing for Simon Edvinsson, and whenever it does finally happen, it looks like it could go down to the wire for these organizations.

Several Teams Still in the Mix for Simon Edvinsson

Pagnotta reiterated some of the more commonly discussed destinations for Edvinsson, along with some of the lesser-discussed teams.

“San Jose, Nashville, definitely in that mix. Boston, St. Louis, Utah has been kicking around, the Ducks have been kicking around, depending on who you talk to, Philly and Toronto, as well, though some sides believe they’re more in it than other sides think.”

While Pagnotta mentioned several teams, according to his sources, it’s around a half-dozen teams that remain in the mix for Simon Edvinsson.

“I was told around six teams going into the weekend we still very much in this.”

The clock is ticking on the entire situation. The December 1 deadline is a real thing, and has now put plenty of pressure on everyone to get a deal across the finish line.

Red Wings in a Position to Recoup Even More Assets

After the haul the Red Wings got for Dylan Larkin, now it seems that the assets coming back could increase substantially with Simon Edvinsson. While it’s unclear what exactly could be on the table, there is a good chance Detroit could get a similar return for Edvinsson as it did for Larkin.

Fans won’t know what Shawn Horcoff can get for Simon Edvinsson until the final details come through.

Ultimately, as Pagnotta stated, it will be a matter of the next day or so being crucial in determining if this working theory actually comes true.

If it doesn’t, the situation could get really intense over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Everyone involved has a sense of urgency, so the pressure is now on to get everything worked out before the clock ticks away on this season.