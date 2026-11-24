After a couple of days off, the Carolina Hurricanes will be back in action against the Tampa Bay Lightning (on the road) on Wednesday evening.

In two afternoon games this past weekend, the Hurricanes flexed their muscles with two wins over the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers.

Now, it’s another tough test against a very solid Atlantic Division squad in the Lightning.

In the Canes 7-4 win over the Oilers on Saturday, the only negative about the win was forward Nikolaj Ehlers being removed from the game with an injury.

On Tuesday, before the Hurricanes’ next contest with Tampa Bay, Nikolaj Ehlers’ news surfaced regarding his status for the game.

Nikolaj Ehlers Won’t Suit Up for Lightning Game

Per Hurricanes’ head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Nikolaj Ehlers won’t play against the Lightning on Wednesday.

However, Brind’Amour did say he doesn’t believe the injury to be entirely too serious, and Ehlers could be back in the fold later this week.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Ehlers’ injury):

“Ehlers is in line to miss his second consecutive game Tuesday after sustaining his lower-body injury during Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Oilers. However, head coach Rod Brind’Amour stated that he doesn’t believe Ehlers’ injury will keep him out long term. Prior to going down, the 30-year-old winger posted six goals, 22 points, a plus-9 rating and 53 shots on net over 23 games this season. In his absence, Eric Robinson will likely appear in the lineup once again Wednesday. Ehlers’ next chance to return following Wednesday’s planned absence is Saturday against the Senators.”

Taking A Quick Look at the Hurricanes Right Now

It’s been well documented, but the Hurricanes’ start to the 2026-27 campaign is nothing short of incredible, especially coming off a title run.

With their two wins over the weekend, the Canes are now 18-3-3 (39 points).

That’s just two points behind the Minnesota Wild for the NHL lead, but the Canes upcoming contest against the Senators is a big one because Ottawa comes in with the most points from the Atlantic Division thus far (35).

The hope for Carolina is that they will be at full strength with Ehlers back in the lineup for that contest.