Red Wings legend Darren McCarty shared his thoughts on Dylan Larkin‘s exit from the organization. McCarty felt that it was long overdue and hoped that both sides can finally move on.

Larkin was involved in a lengthy dispute with the Red Wings after requesting a trade. The organization made it clear that they wanted a fair return for their former captain.

Larkin was traded to the Montreal Canadiens for a sizable return that included highly touted prospect Michael Hage. Detroit also received Kirby Dach and draft picks, which will help them continue to retool their roster.

Red Wings Legend Shares Honest Thoughts on Dylan Larkin Trade

Red Wings legend Darren McCarty did not mince words when sharing his honest take on the Dylan Larkin trade.

McCarty, a former NHLer who won four Stanley Cup championships in Detroit, believes the Red Wings players ultimately had enough. McCarty also weighed in on whether defenseman Mo Seider was angry with Larkin over the way everything was handled

“I’ll tell you this, I think there’s more to that [Dylan] Larkin left, the fact that his welcome in the locker room was worn out. And some of the conversations that I’ve had changed my perspective of how it looked like everybody was playing nice and it was good. It really wasn’t that way,” McCarty told Woodward Wings.

He continued:

“Let’s just say my Gloves Off partner, Joe Kocur, and myself, we’re pretty proud of some of these veterans in that room. So just from things that I heard, you’re in the ballpark of [Mo Seider being upset with Larkin],” McCarty said. “There wasn’t a welcome-back party. I think that movement on this to not drag out and [Larkin] leaving had something to do with that, with that locker room. And I look at the way that this team plays for each other that I can say, ‘Yeah, okay.'”

McCarty Highlights One Positive from Larkin Trade

McCarty also highlighted the fact that the Red Wings can move on as a major positive of the Larkin trade.

The dispute between Larkin and the organization carried over through the offseason and the beginning of this season. Now that the trade has materialized, the Red Wings do not have to worry about any outside distractions.

“I’m not concerned about the wins and losses enough and these acquisitions, and moving on from Dylan Larkin, now it’s a memory. So now we can move forward,” McCarty told Woodward Wings.

McCarty also added that the Red Wings can give Michael Hage an opportunity later this season.

“That’s the luxury now that you’re in a position where you’re probably not going to make the playoffs, but you can – it’s the old call-ups in September for the Tigers – but you can give guys an opportunity and get them ahead of schedule,” McCarty said.