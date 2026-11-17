The time has come for the Toronto Maple Leafs to bite the bullet with Jim Hiller.

The bullet in question here is making a change behind the bench. Otherwise, the Leafs risk making the same mistake they did last season with Craig Berube. Everyone saw what happened last season by waiting too long to make a move.

The organization waited too long to make a coaching change, and when it finally happened at the end of the season, the entire 2025-26 campaign turned out to be a waste.

That’s what’s at stake here.

There is little precious time left to make a change. And John Chayka’s public support of Hiller did little to instill confidence in the fanbase and media.

Unless Jim Hiller can somehow come up with a way to turn things around, the only tangible way the organization can do anything to really spur a return to respectability will be behind the bench. And as bad as the optics would be on making a coaching change now, the bottom line is that the Maple Leafs don’t really have much of a choice, that is, if the organization really cares about salvaging this season.

Toronto Doesn’t Have Much Time to Waste with Jim Hiller

The good news for Toronto is that the season isn’t necessarily lost yet. The Maple Leafs are still within a reasonable distance of a playoff spot, and there’s enough time for the team to turn things around.

But that window won’t remain open forever. If Toronto can find a way to get some consistency and start putting together wins, it could still work its way back into the playoff picture before the end of the year.

The question is how the organization expects that to happen.

The Maple Leafs have already struggled through a lengthy stretch of poor results, and simply hoping that Jim Hiller eventually figures things out isn’t much of a plan. At some point, Chayka has to make a move that gives this group a legitimate chance to get back on track.

While turning things around doesn’t necessarily mean a coaching change, the bottom line is that time is running out. Something needs to happen, and it seems the most immediate place to make that shift is behind the bench.

And that’s where Toronto risks repeating last season’s mistake. The longer the organization waits, the less time it will have to recover.

Maple Leafs Have to Decide What Kind of Team They Are

Ultimately, this comes down to how the organization views its own team. If the Maple Leafs believe they are serious playoff contenders, then they have to act like it.

That means doing whatever is necessary to get this group moving in the right direction. And if that requires admitting that the decision to hire Jim Hiller was a mistake, then so be it.

Sure, firing a coach less than two months into his tenure would be embarrassing. It would raise questions about the hiring process and whether Chayka and the organization had a clear vision in the first place.

But what’s worse? Admitting that a decision didn’t work out, or allowing another season to slip away because nobody wants to acknowledge the problem?

The Maple Leafs have already seen how that approach can turn out. They stuck with Berube last season, and it didn’t get them anywhere. There’s little reason to believe that simply showing patience with Hiller will produce a different outcome.

The worst thing the organization can do at this point is nothing. Even if the Maple Leafs’ brass is confident that Hiller can turn things around, something needs to happen in order to show fans and the media that there is an effort to make changes.

Sitting idly will only increase the pressure on everyone throughout the organization.