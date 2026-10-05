Sidney Crosby weighed in after Alexander Ovechkin announced that the 2026-27 NHL season will be his last. This season will mark the end of Ovechkin’s Hall of Fame-worthy career and the end of an era.

Crosby and Ovechkin’s careers have been intertwined since they entered the NHL in 2005. They faced each other in league play, as well as international play when they represented their respective nations.

As a result of the NHL lockout in 2004, Ovechkin’s debut was postponed until 2005. That immediately put him into a head-to-head comparison with Crosby, who was drafted 1st overall in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Both players were constantly compared with each other both in terms of personal and team success. They entered the league at the same time, so there was always debate within the hockey community about who the better player was.

Crosby spoke highly about Ovechkin, as he prepares to face him for the first time this season.

Sidney Crosby Reacts to Alexander Ovechkin’s Retirement Announcement

Alexander Ovechkin did not keep fans and his teammates in suspense all season. Instead, he made the announcement earlier today during a locker room meeting with his teammates.

Ovechkin later released a statement on his decision to retire at the end of the season.

Sidney Crosby, who had a rivalry with Ovechkin spanning three decades, complimented the Russian doing what makes him happy. Crosby explained that making the announcement early allows Ovechkin to focus solely on the Capitals.

“I’m sure it’s something [Ovechkin would] be asked about a lot, so it’s nice for him to just be able to get that out there and enjoy playing, and focus on hockey,” Crosby told reporters via SportsNet Pittsburgh.

“We’ve had some great battles over the years, and obviously when you get to our age, you have to make decisions. And for him, as long as he’s happy and enjoying it, that’s the way to go.”

Crosby Opens Up About His Relationship With Ovechkin

Crosby also opened up about his relationship with Ovechkin over the years.

“It’s tough. You come into the league at 18 years old and before we even met, we were kind of built up against each other. So, it’s kind of a natural thing to happen, but I think with how competitive we are, especially coming in, trying to prove ourselves, it would’ve been difficult to be close, I think, given just some of the playoff matchups in history there,” Crosby said.

He continued:

“I think over the years, obviously, we’ve developed a friendship with him, and I have a ton of respect for him. You play against someone that long and you’re compared, and see each other enough, I think that’s something that builds over time.”

Crosby and Ovechkin will play against each other at least four times this season, with the first meeting being on Oct. 7.

Their final regular season matchup against each other will be on Apr. 4, when the Washington Capitals host the Pittsburgh Penguins. That game also marks Ovechkin’s final home game of the regular season.

The rivalry could extend to the postseason if both teams make the playoffs.