The Rams placed Nacua on the injured reserve on Nov. 12 with “a posterior cruciate ligament/MCL sprain and turf toe,” according to ESPN. On Thursday, the NFL announced that the wide receiver has been suspended three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed more brutal news involving Nacua.
Puka Nacua Undergoes Surgery, Likely Out For Season
The Rams, currently on a bye week, will play the Green Bay Packers in an unconventional Wednesday game next week.
It will mark the first ever “Thanksgiving Eve” game.
The Rams are in third place in the NFC West with a 6-4 record. They have won four-straight games.
The Packers are in last place in the NFC North with a 6-4 record. They are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Rams Announce Brutal Puka Nacua Injury News Before Packers Game