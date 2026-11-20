It’s been a rough week for Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

The Rams placed Nacua on the injured reserve on Nov. 12 with “a posterior cruciate ligament/MCL sprain and turf toe,” according to ESPN. On Thursday, the NFL announced that the wide receiver has been suspended three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed more brutal news involving Nacua.

Puka Nacua Undergoes Surgery, Likely Out For Season

Via ESPN’s Adam Shefter on X:

“Rams standout WR Puka Nacua is undergo surgery on his MCL surgery and now could miss the rest of the season.

Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed the surgery while saying Nacua will be out “a couple of months.””

Looking at Puka Nacua

Nacua, 25, is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in March, meaning he could’ve played his final game in a Rams uniform.

Nacua will hit free agency unless the Rams extend him or give him the franchise tag.

The Rams receiver is a two-time Pro Bowler, 2023 Rookie of the Year Award winner, and a former first-team All-Pro.

In seven games his season, Nacua has recorded 715 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Over his four-year career, the star has 4,906 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

Nacua received his suspension because a woman in Los Angeles filed a lawsuit in March, accusing him of making making an ““unprovoked antisemitic statement” and later biting her on the shoulder.”

Los Angeles Rams Set to Play Green Bay Packers

The Rams, currently on a bye week, will play the Green Bay Packers in an unconventional Wednesday game next week.

It will mark the first ever “Thanksgiving Eve” game.

The Rams are in third place in the NFC West with a 6-4 record. They have won four-straight games.

The Packers are in last place in the NFC North with a 6-4 record. They are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.