With the Pittsburgh Steelers not adding a wideout at the NFL trade deadline, pundits have linked the team to veteran receivers available in free agency the past couple weeks. One name that arose as a potential Steelers target was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

The Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with Brown before Week 10 after he requested his release.

Brown posted 1,008 receiving yards on 91 catches with the Baltimore Ravens during his third NFL seasons. The veteran also was a top target for the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

However, PennLive.com’s Johnny McGonigal strongly argued during an appearance on The Yinziders Podcast this week the Steelers should stay clear of adding Brown to their roster.

“I think the Eagles would have given him up for literally anything, and they ended up cutting him,” said McGonigal on November 17. “So, I think that kind of tells you all you need to know.

“This isn’t just Tanner McKee and Joe Milton can’t get him the ball. This was a guy who didn’t do anything really at all during training camp when Jalen Hurts was the quarterback.”

Before his release, Brown played four games with the Eagles. The wideout had five catches for 63 yards on eight targets.

In his only game with Jalen Hurts, Brown didn’t get a target.

Will Steelers Stay Clear of WR Marquise Brown?

Interestingly, while arguing against the Steelers signing Brown, McGonigal also pretty clearly stated why they would.

In his prime, Brown was a decent deep-threat receiver. The Steelers don’t have that on their roster at the moment. So even if it’s just once or twice per week, Brown’s ability to stretch the field is a potentially appealing attribute for the Steelers offense.

“I wouldn’t [sign Brown], but who knows, right? If he gives them one deep shot, then it would be more than he gave the Eagles,” said McGonigal.

In his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Brown posted 12.1 yards per catch with 21 touchdowns. Last season with the Chiefs, he had 49 receptions, 587 receiving yards, averaging 12 yards per reception, and five scores.

Other than it potentially being a waste of time, it wouldn’t cost the Steelers anything to add Brown either. After a week in free agency, he might even be a practice squad candidate.

Receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson Close to Returning

If the Steelers were set to continue rolling with D.K. Metcalf, Germie Bernard and a bunch of journeymen wideouts at receiver, it might make a lot of sense for Pittsburgh to roll the dice on Brown.

But the team opened the 21-day practice windows for both Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson this week. They could return as soon as Sunday against the Eagles.

The Steelers also already have a veteran wideout in Marquez Valdes-Scantling on their practice squad. With those five in the fold, there might not be much of an opportunity for Brown to carve out a role even if he joins Pittsburgh’s roster.

“At this stage, [Pittman and Wilson] should give a team as much as Brown can, which is why he remains unsigned,” said McGonigal. “There is also Max Hurleman on the practice squad.”

Hurleman also returned to practice this week after an IR stint. Ben Skowronek, who is more of a special teams player than receiver, is also back healthy after a multi-game absence in October.

If the Steelers could add the 2021 version of Brown, the conversation is likely different. But Brown hasn’t been a 1,000-yard receiver for five years, and the wideouts they have returning from IR might already be the boost the team needs at receiver.