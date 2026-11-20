The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as an early NBA contender, but their struggles on the glass have exposed a weakness that could prove costly in the playoffs.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes a trade involving Jaden Hardy and future draft picks could help address that problem.

During a recent episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast, Buha floated the possibility of packaging Hardy with three second-round picks to acquire Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe or Sacramento Kings big man Precious Achiuwa.

“I think three seconds would lock it up with either one,” Buha said. “Two might get you them, but I think between the two, Sharpe would have more value, and I would prefer Sharpe.”

The proposal was hypothetical, with no indication that Los Angeles has discussed such a deal with either team.

Day’Ron Sharpe Emerges as Buha’s Preferred Lakers Trade Target

Sharpe’s appeal goes beyond his size.

The 6-foot-10 Brooklyn center is averaging 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 23.7 minutes this season.

Those numbers translate to approximately 10.8 rebounds per 36 minutes, highlighting his productivity on the glass.

Buha believes Sharpe provides the physicality Los Angeles needs behind starting center Walker Kessler.

“He’s a better rebounder. He’s a better defender. He takes up space more,” Buha said while comparing Sharpe with a more athletic, rim-running center.

Achiuwa offers another option.

The Sacramento forward is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game.

That translates to about 8.5 boards per 36 minutes, below Sharpe’s production.

However, Achiuwa’s mobility and defensive versatility could appeal to a Lakers team seeking greater frontcourt flexibility.

Jalen Smith Offers Another Intriguing Option

Buha also identified Chicago Bulls big man Jalen Smith as a potential fit, although he discussed Smith separately from the proposed Hardy trade packages.

Smith has been the most productive scorer among the three candidates.

The 6-foot-9 forward-center is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 24.6 minutes.

His rebounding rate of approximately 11.6 per 36 minutes actually exceeds Sharpe’s.

Smith also offers floor-spacing ability that could complement Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Buha described Smith as a stretch big capable of protecting the rim, although he expressed some reservations about his rebounding.

Despite Smith’s higher current averages, Buha favored Sharpe’s physical presence and defensive approach.

Lakers’ Rebounding Struggles Could Drive Trade Decision

Los Angeles entered Wednesday’s 109-97 loss to Utah ranked 29th in defensive rebounding percentage.

The Lakers climbed to 27th afterward, but their struggles remain a concern.

“I think the rebounding, if you’re going to make a center upgrade, rebounding has to be a factor here,” Buha said.

He stressed that any addition should rebound, defend the rim and finish effectively in pick-and-roll situations.

Sharpe appears to fit that description, while Smith offers greater offensive versatility.

Hardy, meanwhile, has struggled to establish a consistent rotation role.

Moving him alongside draft compensation could give Los Angeles another dependable interior option without sacrificing a core contributor.

Whether Brooklyn, Sacramento or Chicago would entertain such discussions remains unknown.

For now, Buha’s proposal highlights a question the Lakers must eventually answer: Can their current frontcourt hold up against the Western Conference’s most physical opponents?