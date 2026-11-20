Whatever happens to the rest of the season for the Dallas Cowboys, who seem destined for a third straight season missing the playoffs, we can expect another offseason of wholesale defensive changes.

Leading that pack could be 3-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who has been a non-factor on the NFL’s worst defense and is banking an incredible $21.5 million salary in 2026 — a windfall that would bring his NFL career earnings to about $131.3 million.

The latest 2027 mock draft from ESPN’s Jordan Reid has the Cowboys not only selecting a defensive tackle in the 1st round — Ole Miss’ Wil Echoles at No. 21 overall — but doing so after parting ways with Clark.

The Cowboys are 4-6 headed into Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.

“The Cowboys have a laundry list of needs entering the offseason, especially if WR George Pickens and CB Joey Porter Jr. go elsewhere in free agency,” Reid wrote. “But Dallas’ defense ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (393.8) and rushing yards allowed per game (154.1), and it ranks 30th in points allowed per game (28.3). While Quinnen Williams is playing at an All-Pro level at one defensive tackle spot, 31-year-old Kenny Clark could be a cap casualty at the other. Echoles is a sturdy, reliable run defender who flashes as a pass rusher. He needs to be a bit more consistent, but his enticing skill set would make for a tempting tandem with Williams.”

Kenny Clark Not Alone in Defensive Failures

Pro Football Focus has Clark with a 56.8 overall grade through the first 10 games — ranking him 77th out of 133 eligible interior defensive linemen.

Obtained by the Cowboys as part of the trade that sent All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, it would be a funny twist to see the Packers use that 1st-round pick on a defensive tackle — one of the picks Dallas received in the trade for Parsons.

For Clark, 31, the numbers show a player well past his prime. In the 5 seasons in which he made his 3 Pro Bowls, from 2019 to 2023, he averaged roughly 50 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 6 TFL, and 10 QB hits per year.

In the two full seasons since, in 2024 and 2025, he’s averaged roughly 36 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 5 TFL, and 5 QB hits. Through 10 games in 2026, he has 23 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 TFL, and 4 QB hits.

Cowboys Missed Big With Last 1st-Round DT

The last time the Cowboys drafted a defensive tackle in the 1st round, it didn’t turn out very well.

In 2023, the Cowboys used the No. 26 overall pick on Michigan’s Mazi Smith, who dealt with productivity and weight issues over three seasons before he was finally traded to the New York Jets as part of the deal that brought NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to Dallas.

Smith was cut by the Jets in their final roster cuts in August and has spent time on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins and Packers this season.