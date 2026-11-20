The Los Angeles Rams are getting closer to welcoming back a key piece of their defensive line.

Head coach Sean McVay expects defensive tackle Kobie Turner to be activated from injured reserve, according to a November 20 report from Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register.

“Rams DT Kobie Turner is expected to be activated off injured reserve, head coach Sean McVay says,” Grosbard reported on X.

The news lands as Los Angeles preps to face the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, November 25.

Turner has missed the Rams’ last four games with a groin injury suffered against the Arizona Cardinals on October 18.

His expected return would give Los Angeles another experienced defender as the team looks to extend its four-game winning streak.

Rams Expect Kobie Turner Back After Four-Game Absence

Turner landed on injured reserve October 21, three days after suffering the injury against Arizona.

McVay originally expected the fourth-year defensive lineman to miss several weeks.

The Rams’ head coach told reporters on October 19 that Turner would miss “a handful of weeks,” making an injured reserve stint likely.

Turner has recorded 22 tackles and two passes defended in six games this season, according to NFL.com.

Although he hasn’t recorded a sack in 2026, his work against the run has stood out.

The Rams highlighted his production earlier in October, noting that he ranked sixth among qualified NFL defenders in run-defense tackle rate at 25.4%, according to Next Gen Stats.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula praised Turner’s consistency.

“You can pull the tape up of every play this season, and you’re not going to find a lot of bad plays by Kobie Turner,” Shula said.

Turner’s absence has left the Rams without one of their most reliable interior defenders.

Kobie Turner’s Return Could Strengthen Rams’ Pass Rush

Los Angeles has found ways to win despite its defensive injuries.

The Rams have recorded nine sacks over their last two games, including a 34-6 victory over Arizona on November 15.

The return of Myles Garrett has helped the pass rush. Garrett recorded three sacks against Washington in Week 9, while Aaron Donald collected his first sack since returning from retirement against the Cardinals.

Turner’s return would give both players more help up front.

The Rams still face a major absence with Poona Ford sidelined for the season because of a torn triceps.

Adding Turner back to the rotation would help address that loss while providing another option against the run.

Los Angeles enters its Week 12 matchup with Green Bay at 6-4.

The two teams will meet at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET.