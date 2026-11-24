Penn State’s 6-foot-6 volleyball superstar Kennedy Martin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Major League Volleyball Draft on Monday night by the Los Angeles Thunder.

The draft was held at a tricky time for the players involved, because they’re playing in conference tournaments and gearing up for the NCAA tourney, too.

Martin and the Nittany Lions are hoping to make noise in the postseason, but the draft is still quite the honor.

Particularly considering that Penn State’s Whitney Lauenstein was chosen No. 2 overall, it was a cool night for the Nittany Lions.

Lauenstein is different than Martin, though, in that she’s already using her fifth and final year of college eligibility.

Martin could come back for another season at Penn State if she so chooses, and that makes things a little more complicated.

She did join the broadcast of the draft to share a little bit of her thinking.

Kennedy Martin Feelings on Leaving Penn State

Martin chose not to reveal her total plans when she joined the draft broadcast.

Instead, she simply spoke about what she saw going right for professional volleyball and about what it meant to be chosen.

“I’m just super honored to be selected,” Martin said, via The Daily Collegian. “What’s going on in the pro leagues right now has been really amazing to see and to see it being built up through my earlier years of college, so I’m really honored to be selected.”

That doesn’t give anything away. Martin may not reveal her full plans until Penn State’s season is over.

Kennedy Martin Career

Martin began her college career at Florida where she was a second-team All-American as a freshman and a first-team All-American as a sophomore.

She first came to Penn State last season, and she was named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

This season, Martin leads the Big Ten in kills as Penn State chases a conference title and a deep NCAA run.

Only after that will Martin have to truly decide what she’s going to do next.