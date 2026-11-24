NASCAR’s planned horsepower increase for 2027 has received strong support from Hendrick Motorsports engine chief Scott Maxim. He believes the changes will benefit teams, drivers and fans by making the cars faster and more challenging to drive.

NASCAR plans to increase horsepower at intermediate tracks from 670 to 750, starting with the first Charlotte race of the 2027 season. The NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro will run with 800 horsepower under the new package.

The series could expand that figure to short tracks and road courses later, depending on testing and early results.

Maxim, vice president of powertrain and engine development at Hendrick Motorsports, welcomed the decision during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, describing the horsepower changes as a positive step for the sport.

Hendrick Motorsports Engine Chief Welcomes NASCAR Horsepower Increase

Maxim said higher horsepower brings engines back to the center of NASCAR racing while giving engine builders a new technical challenge. He believes the changes will appeal to people who enjoy building and racing powerful cars.

“We love to put the motor back into motorsports,” Maxim said.

He also welcomed the challenge of developing engines with greater power, explaining that higher horsepower gives engine builders more opportunities to test their skills.

Drivers could also benefit from the changes. Maxim said racers enjoy driving cars that offer greater speed and require more effort to control.

“As a racer, I think that we all like the idea, and I think every driver likes the idea of having a car that has the potential for greater speed or more difficulty to drive,” he said.

Maxim also believes fans will appreciate the extra power. He described NASCAR’s horsepower increase as a positive for everyone involved.

“So I think in that sense, it’s a win, win, win,” Maxim said.

NASCAR 2027 Horsepower Changes Could Increase Tire Wear

The horsepower increase could change how drivers manage their cars during a race. Maxim explained that additional power will push cars closer to their traction limits, potentially increasing tire wear and changing cornering techniques.

Higher horsepower should also increase straight-line speeds. Drivers may need to lift earlier before entering corners and spend more time off the throttle while navigating turns.

Maxim expects the changes to become more noticeable as runs progress. The opening laps of a tire run may not show a significant difference, but tire wear could eventually create greater separation between cars.

Tracks with rougher surfaces or higher tire-wear rates could make the effects more visible. Drivers may need to adjust their approach as their tires lose grip over longer runs.

NASCAR Horsepower Increase Could Improve Short-Track Racing

Maxim pointed to short-track racing during the current season as an example of how additional power can improve competition. He said greater tire wear has helped create more separation between cars, allowing drivers to move through the field during longer runs.

The 2027 horsepower rollout will begin with intermediate tracks receiving 750 horsepower at Charlotte. North Wilkesboro’s All-Star Race will use 800 horsepower, while NASCAR will evaluate potential changes for short tracks and road courses afterward.

Hendrick Motorsports, which builds and supplies engines to several teams, will face additional engineering demands as the horsepower targets increase.

Maxim believes the changes can make NASCAR cars more difficult to drive without requiring a complete redesign of the Next Gen platform. The 2027 season will determine whether the added power produces the tire wear, speed and racing separation NASCAR expects.