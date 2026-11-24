We’ve only seen Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders for one full start here in the 2026 NFL season, and it went fairly well. The Browns lost in overtime, but Sanders did throw for 297 yards and two touchdowns, showing some improvement over the seven games he started late in the 2025 season, when the team went 3-4 to close out a five-win year. Sanders, of course, lost out on the QB1 job in the offseason, in a competition with Deshaun Watson that stretched from April all the way through to mid-August before Watson was declared the winner. Since then, he has been the backup, even with the Browns also carrying Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green on the roster.

The big question for Sanders remains when–and if, and where–he will get a chance to be a full-time starter. The Browns have played well with Watson this year and are said to be considering bringing him back in 2027. If Cleveland also adds a rookie quarterback to the mix at that point, it’s hard to see where Sanders’ future with the Browns lies.

Browns Shedeur Sanders Has Feet Like Tony Romo

Still, according to Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, the Browns backup showed growth in the one start he has had, and Irvin is especially impressed with Sanders’ feet. A longtime Cowboys as a player and an observer, Irvin compared Sanders’ feet to those of former Cowboys star Tony Romo, a four-time Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro.

Appearing on the “Stephen A. Smith Show” on ESPN radio, Irvin had much to say about Sanders’ development (via BrownsNation.com):

“I definitely think Shedeur Sanders is capable of being a starter in the National Football League, and I think now he’s finally getting an opportunity to really learn the National Football League and learn the game and how to play the game with Coach Monken in there, even though [he’s] sitting behind Deshaun Watson right now.

“You know what I’ve always said about Shedeur? Shedeur has better feet than everybody gives him credit for. …He is like Tony Romo in this sense. Tony Romo don’t look like he can get away from anybody, but go look at his film. He gets away from a lot of bodies, and he makes a lot of plays, and Shedeur Sanders has that. He could be a starter in this league. And I think this year is his first real year getting some understanding and learning in this league.”