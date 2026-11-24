Hendrick Motorsports has made a major crew chief change for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes the move came at the wrong time for Adam Wall and Corey Day.

Hendrick Motorsports assigned Wall to William Byron’s No. 24 team and shifted Rudy Fugle to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 squad. The changes followed Blake Harris’s departure to Trackhouse Racing.

Earnhardt Jr. understands why Hendrick made the decision, but he would have preferred Wall to spend another season working with Day in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He believes the pair were in a strong position to compete for the championship after their successful 2026 campaign.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Questions Hendrick Motorsports Crew Chief Change

Earnhardt Jr. explained on his podcast that Wall and Day had built a strong partnership and could have benefited from another season together. He acknowledged that Hendrick Motorsports understands its employees better than outsiders, but he still viewed the promotion as an opportunity that came too soon.

“I would have loved to have seen Adam with one more year with Corey, just for the experience that Adam would have gotten. I thought they were so poised to make a run at the championship in the O’Reilly Series,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Wall spent the 2026 season working with Day, who won four races and finished fifth in the O’Reilly Series standings. Earnhardt Jr. believed the team had made significant progress and was positioned to challenge for the title.

However, Hendrick Motorsports decided Wall was ready to take the next step into the NASCAR Cup Series.

Adam Wall Promoted to William Byron’s NASCAR Cup Team

Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon explained that the team considered its available options before selecting Wall to replace Harris. Wall previously worked as a lead engineer on Kyle Larson’s championship-winning No. 5 team alongside Cliff Daniels.

Gordon said Wall had earned the opportunity through his experience and results with Day in the O’Reilly Series.

“When you present it to somebody like Adam, who has earned the right to be a Cup crew chief, you look at his past and his history and winning a championship as a lead engineer with Cliff and that team with the 5 team,” Gordon said.

He also said Byron welcomed the idea of working with Wall, describing the pairing as a good fit for the No. 24 team.

Wall, 37, now faces the challenge of leading a Cup Series operation after working his way through Hendrick’s engineering and lower-series programs. Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged that the promotion comes with significant expectations.

“Not that he’s filling Rudy’s. I’m just saying Cup crew chief shoes are big shoes to fill, no matter what car you’re going to,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Corey Day Gets New Crew Chief After Hendrick Motorsports Shakeup

Although Earnhardt Jr. preferred another season with Wall, he believes Corey Day will remain competitive in the O’Reilly Series after Hendrick appoints a new crew chief.

“Corey still—they’ll put somebody with Corey and then he’s going to be well-tooled up. That’ll be a fast car,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

The NASCAR crew chief changes also affect Rudy Fugle, who moves from Byron’s No. 24 team to Bowman’s No. 48 team. Byron and Fugle had worked together since 2021, winning 16 races, including consecutive Daytona 500 victories.

Hendrick will keep its other crew chief pairings unchanged, with Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels on the No. 5 team and Chase Elliott and Alan Gustafson on the No. 9 team.

Earnhardt Jr. said the decision ultimately came down to timing and Hendrick’s confidence in Wall. Despite his preference for keeping Wall and Day together, he believes the organization is prepared to move forward with its new NASCAR crew chief lineup.