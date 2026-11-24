The Chicago Bears’ stadium saga took another turn this week, with team officials meeting with the NFL to discuss potential stadium locations in both Illinois and Indiana. And with a major legislative deadline approaching, the pressure is mounting for Illinois to get something done.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bears chairman George McCaskey and team president Kevin Warren met with the NFL’s stadium committee during league meetings in New York City on November 19, providing updates on potential sites in both states.

Rapoport reported that the progress was well-received by the committee, an encouraging development for a franchise that has spent years trying to secure a new stadium.

However, Illinois is running out of time to make progress on its end. The state’s legislative veto session concludes December 3, leaving lawmakers less than two weeks to advance legislation that could help keep the Bears in Illinois.

And with Indiana still firmly in the picture, another delay could have consequences.

Bears Face December 3 Deadline in Illinois

The Chicago Bears have been exploring stadium options for years, with Arlington Heights emerging as a preferred location after the team purchased the former Arlington International Racecourse property in 2023…

However, disagreements over property taxes, infrastructure funding and the broader financial structure of the project have complicated the team’s efforts to move forward.

Now, Illinois lawmakers are facing another deadline.

The legislative veto session in Illinois is set to close on December 3. Lawmakers are attempting to pass legislation to help overcome some of these financial issues.

State Rep. Kam Buckner said in an interview with CBS Chicago on November 20 that a vote may occur in the first week of December.

However, this most recent meeting with the NFL shows an interesting twist. McCaskey and Warren have updated the NFL stadium committee on progress in both Illinois and Indiana. This suggests that although the Bears are looking for resolution in Illinois, they have developed several options for sites to allow progress in the event that they cannot receive a solution in Illinois soon.

Indiana Gains More Weight On Illinois

The most interesting aspect of Ian Rapoport’s report is the continued interest in Indiana.

For many years, it has seemed as though any new stadium would be within the Chicago area, whether in Arlington Heights or in the city itself.

However, Indiana has changed this.

The Chicago Bears have looked into sites around Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana, and have even discussed making a large private investment in a stadium in Indiana.

This means that the Bears now have an alternative option in Indiana in addition to Illinois. An owners meeting will occur in the NFL on December 9, just under a week after the legislative session in Illinois.

Marc Ganis, a sports business consultant, told ABC7 Chicago that if no legislation comes through before December 3 in Illinois, the Bears could ask the league for permission to pursue their site in Indiana at the owners meeting.

The next two weeks could finally provide a clearer picture.

If Illinois lawmakers advance legislation, the Bears could have a more concrete path toward moving forward in Arlington Heights. If they don’t, Indiana remains an alternative the organization has continued to explore.

Either way, the December 3 legislative deadline and December 9 NFL owners meeting are now two dates worth circling as the Bears’ stadium saga continues.