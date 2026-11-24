The Nebraska volleyball team is the best in the country and is loaded with talent.

The Major League Volleyball Draft on Monday night was a bit hit or miss with that, though, as it pertained to Andi Jackson, Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly.

Jackson was chosen with the No. 4 overall pick.

Murray and Reilly, though, weren’t drafted despite being eligible.

We broke down Murray more at this link.

Reilly’s case is worth a look here.

Why Didn’t Bergen Reilly Get Drafted?

There’s no way to tell for sure why Reilly didn’t get drafted.

It’s unlikely a talent consideration, because she’s one of the best setters in the country and a huge piece of Nebraska’s success.

Particularly because of her height, Reilly is a great threat to make plays in all sorts of ways while setting for the Cornhuskers.

From a pure speculation perspective, it seems the reason Reilly didn’t get drafted is probably similar to the potential reason Murray didn’t get drafted.

General managers in MLV would’ve been canvassing players and coaching staffs to understand which players are interested in entering the professional ranks now and which aren’t.

While draft rights can stick with an MLV team, it doesn’t do them a ton of good to draft a player now who they won’t have for the season ahead.

The easiest read on the situation is to assume that Reilly somehow made it clear she wanted to stay at Nebraska for another year.

Both fourth- and fifth-year players were eligible for the MLV Draft, but those in their fourth year of college can still return to play one more season with the NCAA’s shifting eligibility rules.

In the past, this would’ve been Reilly’s last college season, but it doesn’t have to be anymore.

Reilly and Murray haven’t made their 2027 intentions clear, but their lack of draft selection certainly points one way.

At some point, Reilly will likely make it clear herself — but there’s a chance she has already made her decision for where she wants to play in 2027.

Reading Between Lines

These varied outcomes also point to a potential difference between Andi Jackson and her teammates Reilly and Murray.

Jackson went fourth overall to the Omaha Supernovas. That doesn’t guarantee anything at all, but it’s notable that she was drafted and her teammates weren’t.

If one wanted to reach a conclusion, it’d be that one of those players was more interested in turning pro now than the other two.

Those answers likely won’t be fully clear until the end of this Nebraska season, though — the Cornhuskers are focused on continuing their undefeated season and chasing a national title.

After that, fans can take a longer look at where their players will be spending their volleyball futures.