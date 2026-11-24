There’s a legitimate chance for professional volleyball to become a major destination in the state of Nebraska.

This is a volleyball-mad state, after all, first and foremost for their Cornhuskers. But in Major League Volleyball, the Omaha Supernovas have formed — and that’s a fitting name for what they’re trying to do.

To make it work, they need a star to build around, a player to capture the attention of the volleyball world and of the state of Nebraska.

Enter Andi Jackson.

Jackson is a superstar for the Cornhuskers as a dominant middle blocker.

After Monday night’s Major League Volleyball Draft, her next stop looks to be the Supernovas.

And while Jackson herself hasn’t said anything about her plans for the future, the Omaha draft selection at No. 4 overall was notable for a couple of reasons.

For one, Jackson was drafted while her teammates Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly weren’t. That could mean something.

And more notably, Supernovas coach Chris McGown spoke after the selection in a way that sure makes it seem like Jackson is heading to MLV rather than using her final year of college eligibility.

Supernovas Coach Reveals Andi Jackson Feelings

McGown told On SI’s Lincoln Arneal that Omaha made Jackson a “life-changing offer” that “she couldn’t refuse.”

“I got the word about the time the draft was starting. Coach Cook called me up and said, ‘AJ’s in. We’re taking her No. 4,'” McGown told Arneal. “I don’t know if everybody understands the gravity of this moment, both for our organization and for MLV. Somebody as important to volleyball in the state of Nebraska as Andi is, and as important to volleyball as she is in our country — just an incredibly bright future — and she’s going to start here in Omaha. It’s pretty special.”

Arneal goes on to write in his own words: “McGown said Jackson has ambition to make the United States national team and play in the Olympics. He said she decided that the Supernovas help that path to get to her long-term goals.”

While Arneal does acknowledge that Jackson herself hasn’t said anything on the matter, the way he lays it out certainly sounds like Jackson’s mind is made up.

A Perfect Fit

It also seems like Omaha would be the ideal outcome in the draft for Jackson, and the franchise she’d be most enthused about playing for.

Nebraska and Jackson have been a brilliant pairing, and that can continue if she does indeed put on the Supernovas uniform.

There’s a national title to chase first, but then it could be onto pro volleyball for Jackson.