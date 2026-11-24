The Cincinnati Bengals could not close out a game in which they had a lead and lost to the Washington Commanders 22-20 in Week 11. Some of the reasons could be due to a lack of pass rush depth.

Sitting at 7-3 and staring at a potential playoff run, the team should look into edge rusher Haason Reddick, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

Moton noted that the Bengals already tried to improve their edge rusher room at the trade deadline. With a trade out of the picture, the best name to focus on is Reddick.

“In a position to win the AFC North, the Bengals should be aggressive in filling roster holes as they were this past offseason when they acquiring three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants,” wrote Moton. “Now, with a chance to get back to the Super Bowl with a red-hot offense, the Bengals can bolster their defense by adding Haason Reddick. Reddick can fill a void in the Bengals’ pass rush while rookie second-rounder Cashius Howell recovers from wrist surgery. He can also strengthen Cincinnati’s contain against the run. The Bengals are allowing five yards per carry. Reddick appeared in 13 games (12 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, recording 31 tackles (six for loss), 2.5 sacks and eight pressures while on the field for 71 percent of the defensive snaps. At 32, he’s still a three-down defender who can play a vital role on the edge.”

Reddick has made $80.5M in his career. Last year, he was on a $14M deal. He has played in four playoff games and lost a Super Bowl. Perhaps the chance to make a run will allow him to sign for a reasonable price.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Sign Edge Rusher Haasson Reddick

The Bengals are leaning on their starters far too much on the edges. Boye Mafe played 61 of the team’s 68 snaps in Week 11.

Myles Murphy played 59 snaps. The team’s third edge rusher, Cedric Johnson, played just 13 snaps. He is mostly a special teams option, but their other edge rusher is former first-round pick Shemar Stewart. Stewart has not made any progress in his second season and ended up playing 0 snaps in their Week 11 loss.

So, the team has a serious need for a third edge rusher to take some of the pressure away from their two starters. They tried to trade for an edge rusher at the trade deadline, so it is clear they understand they need help. Mafe and Murphy wore down and let Washington pass too easily late. This is where Reddick helps.

Bengals Need Edge Rusher Depth

Reddick is a former first-round pick going 13th overall in the 2017 NFL draft. However, it took him until his fourth season to break out as an edge rusher.

Reddick has played 9 NFL seasons and has 61.5 career sacks. However, he has just 3.5 sacks over the past 2 seasons. So, he would be added in a rotational role. Still, he looks competent and could help more than Johnson or Stewart. The Bengals host the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.