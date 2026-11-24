Entering the season, one player who very well knew he was in the midst of an important year for the Dallas Cowboys was linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. There’s no question that the Cowboys’ third-rounder from 2023 has talent, but there’s also no question that he has been injury-riddled to this point in his career. That started from the get-go, when he missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury, and has not been able to stay on the field consistently since. He has already missed time with injuries twice in 2026, and has played in only 24 games in his four-year career. Not only that, but the Cowboys seem to be replacing Overshown again as they continue to cycle through linebackers–he lost out on snaps to Justin Barron in Week 11.

Overshown started the year as the “green dot” Mike linebacker. As he said entering the season, “We all know what year this is for me, it’s a contract year, and you give me the green dot, so I’ve got an opportunity to prove myself.”

Overshown played only five snaps in Week 10, and played 21 in Week 11–and has been playing more as an edge rusher than a linebacker

Cowboys’ Stephen Jones: DeMarvion Overshown’s ‘Injuries Have Been an Issue’

On Monday, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, gave a tough look at where Overshown is in his career–and it does not sound like the team will fall all over itself to keep him, long-term when he hits free agency in March.

Jones said: “I just think it’s a matter of he’s missed a lot of time since he’s been in this league. And I think that if you look at how many total games he’s played since he’s been in the league. I know he wants to be out there worse than anybody, but the injuries have been an issue with him. And then he hadn’t gotten the experience that you have when you’re playing down in, down out, season in, season out.

“But at the same time, he’s a very unique athlete with long arms and can do a lot of good things for us. And he’s an explosive player that can make plays. He’s shown that with us.

“And certainly Christian (Parker) and (Mike Pettine) are doing a great job of figuring out ways to really utilize his skill sets where he can really help us.”

But the fact is, Overshown is a linebacker, and has shown promise with that role. If he is playing on the edge more, he is just not going to be as effective–and his future is very much in doubt.