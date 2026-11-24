Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe lost his opportunity with the New York Jets early this season. But another door has opened for the signal-caller.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Zappe tried out for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. Zappe was one of three quarterbacks to work out for the Colts, as Indianapolis looks to add depth behind new starter Anthony Richardson Sr.

The other two quarterbacks to try out for Indianapolis ahead of Week 12 were Clayton Tune and Seth Henigan.

Of the three, Zappe has the most NFL regular season experience. Zappe has appeared in 15 contests, nine of which were starts. He started one game for the Browns during the 2024 campaign, which was his most recent regular season appearance in the league.

Zappe completed 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in that contest for Cleveland.

The Browns lost that game 35-10. Overall, he is 4-5 as a starter in his NFL career.