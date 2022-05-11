Eagles Rookie Winning Over Philly After ‘Guy I Watched a Lot’ Comment

Everyone loves Zach Ertz. He’s arguably the greatest tight end in Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise history — with apologies to Pete Retzlaff and Pete Pihos — and an all-around good guy who continues to make an impact in the local community.

This isn’t about Ertz or his many accomplishments. This is a story of sixth-round pick Grant Calcaterra who grew up idolizing Ertz as a youngster playing the tight end position in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. The 23-year-old rookie recently revealed that he watched a ton of Ertz growing up and honestly feels like his game closely resembles the future Eagles Hall of Famer.

“As a kid I watched a lot of Zach Ertz, to be honest,” Calcaterra told reporters at rookie minicamp. “I feel like him and I have similar body types. We’re not huge guys, skilled in the pass game, skilled in the blocking game — he’s a guy that I watched a lot growing up. It’s ironic that I’m here now.”

Perhaps one year too late after Ertz was sent packing to the Arizona Cardinals at last year’s trade deadline. Otherwise, Calcaterra could have picked his brain this summer at training camp. It’s all good since the 6-foot-5, 243-pounder — Ertz measures 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, in case you’re wondering — will be looking to learn from another stud tight end wearing midnight green, Dallas Goedert.

“Crazy talented, really good player,” Calcaterra said of Goedert. “And, yea, I think I can complement him well. I think I’m a good player as well. I have a lot to learn, I have a lot to get better at, and I look forward to learning from him and taking things from his game and making the team better.”

Calcaterra Excited to Reunite with Jalen Hurts

Calcaterra walks into the Eagles’ locker room with a huge leg up on a lot of people. He actually knows Jalen Hurts from their time as teammates at the University of Oklahoma.

He only caught five balls for 79 yards from Hurts during their lone season in 2019. Still, they spent enough time together to get to know each other’s personalities. Calcaterra is excited to reconnect.

“Super excited about that,” Calcaterra said. “I haven’t been able to see him yet [in Philadelphia] but we had a good thing going at Oklahoma in practice and everything. Like I said before, I have a lot of respect for him [Hurts] on and off the field and I know he’s obviously a really good player and I’m really excited to get to work with him and get better together.”

Understanding the Severity of Concussions

The main reason why Calcaterra and Hurts didn’t share a better connection at Oklahoma was due to Calcaterra’s unfortunate run of concussions. He saw action in only five games there in 2019 before multiple head injuries forced him into early retirement. That’s right, Calcaterra called it quits at the tender age of 20. He was scared.

“I didn’t have a lot of knowledge about concussions and we all know the stigma about head injuries in football,” Calcaterra said. “And so with the limited knowledge I had I said I’m just going to stop playing.”

But Calcaterra missed football too much and — after flirting with a one-day career as a firefighter and EMT in California — decided to give the game he loved another shot. He transferred to Southern Methodist University (SMU) where he started all 12 games in 2021. He finished with 38 receptions for 465 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“I prided myself on having a good career at Oklahoma and I was just ready to move on,” Calcaterra said, “and then coming back I just have so much passion for football, it’s all I’ve done ever since I was a little kid. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do is be a football player. So that whole year when I wasn’t playing that’s all I could think about was playing ball.”