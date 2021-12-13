NFL Rumors: Eagles Trade ‘Bridge Starter’ QB, Draft Ole Miss Stud

Gardner Minshew is expected to return to his seat on the bench as Jalen Hurts returns from an ankle injury. Any talk of a quarterback controversy in Philadelphia was completely overblown. Hurts has done enough to earn the trust of the Eagles’ coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Minshew’s one-game breakout performance has elicited new rumors about an offseason trade. The 25-year-old posted a perfect passer rating in the first half versus New York on December 5, a game where he looked every bit the part of an NFL starter. He threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while completing 20-of-25 passes. And Minshew has already started garnering trade interest.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers kicked the tires on a trade for Minshew prior to signing Cam Newton. The talks didn’t get too far and compensation was never discussed. However, Rapoport believes more teams are going to be blowing up Howie Roseman’s phone for a “bridge starter with upside.” Minshew could net a mid-round pick in return. The Eagles only surrendered a sixth-rounder to acquire a player under contract through the 2022 season.

QB Jalen Hurts is expected to start for the #Eagles following the bye, with no QB controversy. But Gardner Minshew’s play matters. He’ll draw trade interest this offseason as he did this season. My story: https://t.co/c3YibkRVHJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen spoke highly of Minshew following the team’s 33-18 win over the Jets. He was sure to credit the game as a “team win” after head coach Nick Sirianni declared Hurts would remain the starter.

“I thought he played a heck of a game,” Steichen said of Minshew. “He was efficient getting the ball out of his hands, getting completions and moving the chains. I think that’s a tribute to his preparation that he puts in every week and also the guys. It was a team win.”

Eagles Land Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Pro Football Focus released their most recent 2022 NFL mock draft for all 32 teams. The Eagles held the No. 10 (via Miami), No. 11, No. 21 (via Indianapolis) picks and added two skill guys on offense and one developmental defensive player. Surprisingly, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral went to Philly at pick No. 11 in a move prefaced with a huge disclaimer: “This does not mean Philly is giving up on Jalen Hurts.”

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral wins the Nissan Fan Vote for the Heisman! #HottyToddy 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Q9vLvpD35 — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) December 12, 2021

Corral completed 258-of-378 passes (68.3%) for 3,333 yards, with 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions this year. He helped lead the Rebels to the first 10-win season in school history despite playing on an injured ankle down the stretch. He is widely regarded as the best signal-caller in the 2022 draft, along with Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.

Philadelphia took Alabama’s Jameson Williams at No. 10. The transfer from Ohio State is a burner who racked up 1,445 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s considered the premier deep threat (via PFF) in the class after averaging 15.2 yards on an average depth of target. The Eagles grabbed DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M at No. 21. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder was a stud edge rusher before moving inside to play defensive tackle in 2021. He had 13 sacks in three seasons.

Four Games Left, Three at the Linc

The Eagles will play meaningful football in December and January. They have four games remaining on the 2021 schedule, all of them against NFC East foes and three of them at Lincoln Financial Field. If they can string together a four-game winning streak, a playoff spot is almost guaranteed.

Only 2 teams in the previous 20 years have finished a regular season with 4 straight divisional games: the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles and 2017 Atlanta Falcons. Both reached the playoffs. #Eagles are finishing with 4 straight NFC East opponents this season. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) December 13, 2021

“I believe this team was tough from the beginning because of leaders we have on this team and the guys that have been here in the past,” Sirianni said. “I just think that’s showing up over and over again that we’re a tough, hard-nosed football team that is winning games up front on the offensive and defensive line.”