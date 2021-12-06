Nick Sirianni Updates Eagles QB Depth Chart, Jalen Hurts’ Injury

Minshew Mania swept over Twitter as soon as Dallas Goedert crossed the goal line for his second touchdown grab from the backup quarterback. The Eagles beat the Jets 33-18 and there was a different kind of energy on the field with the mustachioed Mississippian running the show.

Goedert called him “witty” and a “funny guy.” Miles Sanders referred to him as a “character.” Head coach Nick Sirianni said Minshew played a “really outstanding game” while explaining what he told the one-time Jacksonville Jaguars starter – a guy who once forced Nick Foles to the bench – heading into his first start in almost a year.

“I thought he played a really good game and our message to Gardner was go out and be yourself,” Sirianni told reporters. “Protect that football, you got a good supporting cast around you – you got a good offensive line, you got good receivers, you got a good tight end, you got good backs, a good running game. You got a good defense, so go out there and be yourself and that’s going to be enough. And he did. He went out there and played a really outstanding game.”

Sirianni wasn’t ready to hand him the starting job. That belongs to Jalen Hurts who sat Week 13 out with an ankle injury. The expectation is he’ll be back under center in two weeks and Minshew will head back to the bench. Remember, the Eagles have a bye on December 12.

“I would think so,” Sirianni said about Hurts’ returning in Week 15, adding that he didn’t want to put a timetable on Hurts. “He wasn’t healthy enough to play [today].”

Whenever Hurts is healed up and ready to go, he’s the starter. The second-year player has earned that trust with incredibly strong play over his first 12 starts this season.

“I think he’s played good football, like really good football,” Sirianni said of Hurts. “I think there have been times where he’s been one of the best in the league with the way he’s moved around and made plays. You look at the quarterback rating and what he’s had there, so he’s played really good football whenever he’s been in. So, when he’s healthy and he’s back, he’ll be our starter.”

Players Can’t Stop Raving About Minshew

Minshew is the anti-Hurts in terms of his personality. He speaks his mind and looks like he’s playing backyard football with his buddies, whereas Hurts comes across more polished and way more serious. Their contrasting styles wasn’t lost on anyone in the Eagles’ locker room.

“I told him I’ve been a fan since Jacksonville so I was excited for him and it was a good game for him,” Sanders said. “A lot of energy, I love him, love him. Gardner’s a character. He’s cracking jokes in the huddle but he loves to compete and you can see it.”

“It’s been awesome just having him here. He’s a funny guy. He’s a great guy,” Goedert said. “Everything that you expect from Gardner he is. He’s a character. He’s an awesome guy. He’s a happy guy. And he has a lot of fun playing football.”

He’s also really good at it. Minshew had a perfect passer rating (158.3) in the first half and became just the fourth Eagles quarterback since 1991 to accomplish the feat. Donovan McNabb, Nick Foles, and Michael Vick are the other three.

Hurts Mentoring From the Sideline

Hurts stayed on the sideline for the whole game and offered words of encouragement to his replacement. Minshew talked about what a great relationship the two players have forged since he was traded to Philly. The quarterbacks room – don’t forget third-stringer Reid Sinnett – is in a good place right now.

“It’s been great, man. He welcomed me with open arms, it’s been awesome,” Minshew said of Hurts. “I think we did a good job of supporting each other, helping each other, making each other better. Man, I’m super happy to have Jalen in our room.”

There is no jealousy or animosity. Everyone has a job to do and no one cares about titles.

“When you’re in there, you’re in there,” Minshew said. “I don’t think you think of it as a backup or anything else. You’re just the guy and I was grateful for the opportunity today.”