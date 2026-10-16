Rhea Ripley Holds ‘Funeral’ for Birthday Celebration Amid WWE Absence

On October 11, WWE superstar Rhea Ripley turned 30 years old.

Ripley remains sidelined and out of WWE television, recovering from right knee surgery. She underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus back in early August.

“Mami” suffered the injury at Clash in Italy during her match against Jade Cargill. She initially chose to rehab her injury before opting for surgery.

Her injury led WWE to strip her of the WWE Women’s Championship, promoting Chelsea Green from interim to reigning champ.

Ripley Holds ‘Funeral’ for Her 20s

In a post on Instagram, Rhea Ripley shared photos from her mock funeral celebration of her 30th birthday. Ripley bid farewell to her 20s as her party involved a casket, cake, her husband and some of her closest friends.

“My 20’s are now at rest… Thank you to everyone that made them special 🖤 Farewell sweet youth,” Ripley wrote.

The images shared by Ripley featured her husband and current AEW star Buddy Matthews. They were joined by their beloved dogs named Luna, Barry, Bella and Choppa.

Several WWE stars were also at the party, such as IYO SKY and Natalya.

Here are some of the comments from her peers on Instagram:

Natalya: “You’re reverse aging so there’s that!!!!!!!!!! We loved celebrating with you and your beautiful family. It was such a great night…….in so many ways”

Kacy Catanzaro: “❤️❤️❤️”

Fallon Henley: “Happy Birthdayyy!! 🥳🥳🥳”

Jessica McKay: “Hope you had a lovely birthday 🖤”

Lilian Garcia: “Happy birthday girl! Trust me, it only gets better from here!!!!! 🤗🤪🤩”

Reina Volcan: “Happiest birthday 🖤🖤🖤 hope your day was as amazing as you”

Rhea Ripley Injury Update

It has been two months since Rhea Ripley underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in her right knee.

Ripley has been posting updates on her recovery and rehab on social media. She has only started walking, but she has also been lifting weights. She has been looking jacked despite being out with an injury.

According to Cleveland Clinic, the typical recovery timeline for a torn meniscus varies from six weeks to six months.

It’s safe to assume that Ripley will be out for more than six weeks since she’s already two months into her recovery. She hasn’t returned to the ring yet, but it won’t be surprising if she makes an appearance at Wrestlepalooza in December.

The Premium Live Event will be in her home country of Australia. She’s already advertised to be in attendance for the hospitality event, so she’s likely there in less than two months.

One possible way for Ripley to return is at the 2027 Royal Rumble, since it’s been a staple in WWE that stars make their comeback at the start of the Road to WrestleMania.