On Friday, WWE announced the passing of Jermaine Haley, more famously known as Bronson Reed, at the age of 38. He died due to medical complications and was survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter, Deja.

Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling released a statement on its social media accounts to pay tribute to Reed.

“AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Jermaine Haley. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans,” the statement read.

It’s a dark day for the pro wrestling world as they mourn another fallen brother. AEW star PAC, known as Adrian Neville in WWE, passed away last month due to bronchial asthma. He was 40 years old.

WWE’s Statement on Bronson Reed’s Death

Here is the statement released by WWE regarding the death of Bronson Reed:

“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications. Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans.”

WWE also shared a tribute video for Reed on their social media accounts.

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Reed last appeared on WWE television at Crown Jewel on November 7 in Saudi Arabia. He took a bump off the stage through tables, suffering legitimate injuries. He was diagnosed with broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, as per Fox News.’

The Aus-Zilla stayed in Saudi Arabia to recover from his injuries. He returned home to the United States last week, according to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer.

It’s unclear if the medical complications that caused his death are related to his recent injury. He reportedly underwent surgery in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Holds 10-Bell Salute to Bronson Reed During Friday’s House Shows

On Friday, WWE held two house shows in Athens, Georgia and Houston, Texas, ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Before both shows, the company held a 10-bell salute to honor Bronson Reed on the day of his unfortunate passing, as per POST Wrestling.

Kevin Owens spoke at the end of the show in Athens, celebrating the life and career of Reed.