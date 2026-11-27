More than two months away from the start of the Road to WrestleMania 43, WWE superstar CM Punk is already stirring up the rumor mill for next year’s major event in Saudi Arabia.

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show last Tuesday, Punk tackled The Rock‘s upcoming return at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday. He then willingly pitched a dream match for next year’s WrestleMania between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

“I think it’s cool,” Punk said. “Rock is going to be there. You want to start the rumors now? All right. I think I would love to see Rock vs. Roman at WrestleMania coming up, you know what I mean? That would be entertaining.”

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Punk knows what he is doing, stirring up the pot ahead of a major PLE this Saturday. He also has history with both superstars. He faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, while his 434-day WWE championship reign ended at the hands of The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been one of the biggest dream matches in WWE history. It was rumored to be planned for WrestleMania 39, as well as WrestleMania 40, but nothing materialized.

CM Punk to Represent Team USA at Survivor Series

WWE is bringing back the classic Survivor Series 5-on-5 match at WarGames this Saturday. It will be Team USA vs. Team Mexico in one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

CM Punk is part of Team USA with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, LA Knight and Je’Von Evans. They take on Team Mexico’s Rey Mysterio, Penta, El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix.

Survivor Series: WarGames will be held at the Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. It is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The Rock Returns to WWE

On the November 18, 2026 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock announced that he will be returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston. He will celebrate his 30th anniversary in the business and thank all the fans who have supported him throughout the years.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, fans who anticipate something to happen between The Rock and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series should not get their hopes up. Sources within TKO reportedly don’t believe Rocky is wrestling again anytime soon.

The Rock’s last in-ring performance was at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. He teamed up with Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 1 to beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

His last WWE appearance was at Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. He brought in Travis Scott to form a partnership with John Cena, who turned heel for the first time in more than two decades.

However, there was never a follow-up from The Rock’s part of the story. There have also been rumors that Rock and WWE were not on the same page.