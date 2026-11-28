Bronson Reed was last seen on WWE programming on Nov. 7, when Oba Femi launched him off the stage at the Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia.

The spot [which can be seen here] reportedly left Reed with broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, forcing him to remain in Riyadh for treatment while the rest of the WWE roster returned home. The Australian wrestler flew back to the United States on Nov. 17 to continue his recovery before succumbing to complications on Friday. He was 38.

Was there a direct connection between his WWE Crown Jewel spot and his death?

While WWE’s statement made no mention of a connection between the injury and his death, all signs suggest Reed’s tragic passing stemmed from the aftereffects of the spot.

Bronson Reed Cause of Death

WWE cited “medical complications” but provided no further details.

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications. Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans.

Bronson Reed Death Raises Questions

Some fans and analysts have asked WWE for more transparency after Reed’s death, with some blaming the Stamford promotion for putting him in danger with a risky spot.

When Reed was initially injured at WWE Crown Jewel, speculation suggested he suffered a punctured lung, which prevented him from being cleared to fly home from Saudi Arabia. However, F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez later reported that the injury involved broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, not a punctured lung. Fightful Select subsequently noted that WWE ensured Reed received “VIP treatment” in Riyadh, assigning medical personnel to remain with him alongside the company’s top international executive in the region.

Furthermore, when Reed returned to the United States on Nov. 17, Alvared reported that he was resting at home and “continuing his recovery” — making his sudden passing just 10 days later all the more shocking to the wrestling world.

Tributes have poured in from wrestlers around the world for Reed, whose nearly two-decade career spanned promotions across Australia, Japan and the United States. Alongside two stints in WWE, he spent considerable time with TNA Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.