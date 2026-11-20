TNA wrestler Elayna Black, who is best known for her time in NXT as Cora Jade, has received plenty of backlash for her OnlyFans page.

Now, Black, who recently captured her first title in TNA, is firing back.

Black told the Daily Star; “I think more women, especially more women in professional settings, not even just professional wrestlers, but other athletes who do OnlyFans, are becoming comfortable with their bodies and being able to say, ‘I really don’t care what you think. I’m going to do what I want.’ And that doesn’t make me any less of an athlete, a professional, or anything like that.

I think that’s great. Yes, there’s always going to be s—ty people who think they can speak to you a certain way or that you’re less of a wrestler because you have an OnlyFans or something like that.”

Black, who now has a bigger spotlight in TNA says that people need to relax with their animosity towards her OnlyFans content.

“If women are confident in their bodies and are able to make money off of that, and they’re not harming anybody and are comfortable with it, I don’t see why anyone should have a problem with that.

I’ve never looked at anyone doing something with their life and their body that has absolutely nothing to do with me or affect me negatively and had something to say. So that’s how I try to look at it.”

“I’m not sitting here encouraging young girls to open OnlyFans at all. That’s not what I’m doing. I’m encouraging young girls, young boys, young children, young anybody, even someone my age. I’m encouraging anybody to just be who you are, do what you want, and not care what people think.”