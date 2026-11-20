WWE superstar and former Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable captured his first singles title when he won the IC belt earlier this year, only adding to a magnificent year for the veteran, but wished it could have been a longer run.

Gable’s run came to an end earlier this month when he lost to Ethan Page on the November 2nd episode of RAW, but Gable wanted more.

Gable spoke about it in an interview with Justin LaBar of TribLive.

“To finally have this chance now where, it’s crazy right because it’s so late in your career. I feel like I’m finally having the chance to have the run I’ve always wanted.”

“But now, it’s even more imperative to really do what I always said I was capable of as a singles guy and carry a championship, carry it with pride and bring value to it, which I think I did with the Intercontinental Championship.”

Despite the shorter run, Gable is proud of what he had accomplished.

“I know my run was shorter than I would’ve liked it to be, my intention is to get it back and keep it going.”

But, I think the time that I had with it, I really delivered on what I personally wanted to do, both for myself and the business overall and the company in just providing matches and the quality of work that I think a title like that deserves.”