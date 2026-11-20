WWE recently closed out the in-ring career of 17-time champion John Cena, and while Cena still makes appearances for the company since his retirement as an in-ring performer, it is clear that WWE is missing the caliber of star Cena is.

However, looking for the next John Cena won’t be something that WWE CEO Nick Khan will be guiding the company towards.

When asked about the company finding the next Cena in the current crop of stars, Khan responded by saying WWE won’t be doing that.

“The next one never looks like the last one. That we concluded a long time ago. I think that applies to boxing as well. We certainly think it applies to WWE. So when I hear someone say, ‘Oh, we need the next John Cena,’ there’s no next John Cena. He’s one of one. Even in baseball, people say, ‘Oh, we need the next A-Rod.’ There’s no next A-Rod. That’s a one of one type athlete.”

Surely, Khan and WWE would love to find their next franchise superstar, much like Cena was, but he has ruled out the company going on a mission to locate that next big superstar.

Instead the company is hoping that, much like Cena, a young talent can create their own iconic path in becoming a franchise cornerstone for WWE.

Cena is still on WWE TV as the John Cena Classic is set to kickoff.